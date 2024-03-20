BBC Reporter Claims Woman Photographed With Prince William Was a Kate “Look-alike”

After months of being absent from the public eye after stomach surgery, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton was spotted on video alongside her husband, Prince William, during a shopping trip near their cottage in Berkshire, England.

Kate’s public appearance comes as rumors are swirling about the princess’ health due to her posting a heavily edited photo of herself alongside her children on Mother’s Day.

The video of Kate and William on their shopping trip instantly went viral, but not everyone was convinced Kate Middleton was the woman spotted in the video.

BBC reporter Sonja McLaughlin took to social media and commented on a video that compared Kate to the woman seen in the video and wrote, “It’s so obviously not Kate.”

McLaughlin later wrote, “Some newspapers are reporting it as fact. But it’s not her. No conspiracy theorist but all very odd.”

BBC reporter Sonja McLaughlan says that the TMZ video of the woman shopping this past weekend was a Kate Middleton lookalike, and “it’s disturbing that newspapers are reporting this as fact.” pic.twitter.com/5jlGXkBnqF — Kristen Meinzer (@kristenmeinzer) March 19, 2024

Per Yahoo News:

Video and photographs emerged on Monday night capturing the 42-year-old alongside the Prince of Wales on a shopping trip close to her Adelaide Cottage home. It follows weeks of speculation with a series of conspiracy theories about the Princess’ health spreading across social media, among them that the woman identified as the Princess is an actress or lookalike. Sonja McLaughlan, the BBC’s rugby specialist, echoed this theory online, suggesting the individual seen shopping alongside Prince William was not his wife, but a double. She also suggested Prince William could have been replaced by an actor. Commenting on a video which compares the individual in the latest footage against past pictures of the Princess, Ms McLaughlan wrote: “It’s so obviously not Kate.

The body double rumors of Kate Middleton have grown so much U.K.’s top Kate Middleton lookalike Heidi Agan had to deny she was the woman in the video with William.

