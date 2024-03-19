BATTLEFIELD BRAIN: New Study on Victims of ‘Havana Syndrome’ Finds No Signs of Brain Injury, but Identifies ‘Real Symptoms’ That Are ‘Profound’ and ‘Disabling’

The brain is the new battlefield.

A new government study that tracked over 80 victims of ‘Havana Syndrome’ found no MRI-detectable signs of brain injury.

But it also identified ‘real symptoms’ of the mystery condition, symptoms which researchers called ‘quite profound’ and ‘disabling.’

A year ago, I wrote a long article in my Substack about this puzzling series of attacks. Here’s how it all began:

“Let me take you back to poor, sunny Havana, in late 2016. It’s been a little over a year since diplomatic ties were restored between the US and Cuba. That’s when the enigma commences. What the State Department initially called ‘health attacks’. What the press would describe as ‘an astonishing international mystery‘ unfolding in Cuba.

‘The blaring, grinding noise jolted the American diplomat from his bed in a Havana hotel. He moved just a few feet, and there was silence. He climbed back into bed. Inexplicably, the agonizing sound hit him again’.”

The number of American diplomats who fell victim to these unexplained events in Cuba quickly rose to 21.

Some have had concussions, and others have permanent hearing loss. Symptoms also included ‘brain swelling, dizziness, nausea, severe headaches, balance problems and tinnitus, and speech issues.

The situation escalated to such a degree that the US was moved to warn Americans not to visit Cuba, slashed the number of people at its Havana mission, and went on to expel 15 Cuban diplomats.

“What [then] US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called ‘deliberate attacks’ were very real. But attacks by whom? With what objective? And, to begin with: what kind of attacks? When it comes to National Security concerns, not knowing is not an option.

Up until one year ago, the attacks [were] ongoing, and there doesn’t seem to be a safe place on earth to escape their reach.”

Now, one year later, we have this Daily Mail report:

“Persistent dizziness and balance issues were among those real symptoms for 28 percent of the embassy officials and other patients studied, according to the report.”

The new study was published by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). It performed MRI scans on 81 out of 86 State Dept employees and their adult family members who reported ‘anomalous health incidents (AHIs).’

Georgetown neurologist Dr. James Giordano, who conducted research for the Pentagon’s Special Operations Command is afraid the findings for the new study risk creating ‘a false conclusion that nothing happened to these people’s brains’.

“His critiques add alarming corroboration to past anonymous accounts from a former US intelligence community PhD who told DailyMail.com last year, ‘We know that the Soviets had sonic weapons.[…] Anyone in the intelligence community will tell you the US has had these kinds of energy weapons for a while,’ that anonymous intel agency PhD said last March.”

Dr. Giordano: ‘We’re talking about a disruption of neurological function, that then created a host of effects, including downstream physiological effects that manifested themselves cognitively, motorically, and behaviorally.’

The offensive ‘mass hysteria’ non-explanation plagued the State Department’s victims of the Havana Syndrome.

But Giordano likened the findings to long-term brain conditions in which physical evidence of the damage quickly dissipates, like mini-strokes.

In June 2023, the State Department became sufficiently convinced of the reality of Havana syndrome (whatever the cause).

Six-figure payments to victims, roughly between $100,000 and $200,000, were being prepared for embassy personnel.

“‘These individuals have real symptoms and are going through a very tough time,’ Dr. Chan, NIH’s chief of rehabilitation medicine and the [new] study’s lead author, noted. ‘They can be quite profound, disabling and difficult to treat’.”