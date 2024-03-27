AWW: Poor Liar Jen Psaki Doesn’t Like Being Compared to Ronna McDaniel (VIDEO)

Former Joe Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on her show this week that she does not appreciate being compared to former RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

Psaki claims that her point is not about Democrats vs. Republicans, a laughable point.

She paints a picture of herself as a noble truth teller, as opposed to McDaniel.

FOX News reports:

Jen Psaki erupts over comparisons between her and Ronna McDaniel: ‘Truth versus lies’ During Monday night’s installment of “Inside with Jen Psaki,” a segment on McDaniel began with Psaki decrying those who likened her to the former Republican Party leader. She said much of the criticism had come from the “right-wing ecosystem” and felt she needed to address it. “I got into public service for the same reason many people do, to serve the American people,” Psaki said. Psaki, who previously worked for former President Barack Obama before becoming the White House press secretary to President Biden, said those with experience like her only matter and have value to viewers when “paired with honesty and good faith.” “Those qualities are especially important right now at a time when our institutions are under attack and when our democracy is in danger,” she continued. “And our democracy is in danger because of the lies that people like Ronna McDaniel have pushed on this country.” “Look, this is not about Republicans versus Democrats. This is not about red versus blue. This is about truth versus lies. Service to the country versus service to one man committed to toppling our democratic system,” Psaki added. “That is the type of experience that Ronna McDaniel brings to the table and that experience does not get us to a deeper understanding of anything in the public debate.”

Here’s the video:

Jen Psaki addresses the Ronna McDaniel story, and "right-wing ecosystem" comparisons to her. Psaki says her political experience "only matters, and only has value to viewers… if it it paired with honesty, and with good faith" .. "service to the country vs. service to one man" pic.twitter.com/xaersK4DK5 — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) March 26, 2024

Jen Psaki is a Democrat propagandist just like everyone else on MSNBC.