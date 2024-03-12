Automakers Under Scrutiny for Sharing Consumers’ Driving Data with Insurance Companies

Kenn Dahl, a meticulous driver and owner of a software company, was puzzled when his car insurance surged by 21 percent in 2022. Driving a leased Chevrolet Bolt and having never caused an accident, Mr. Dahl was at a loss.

The steep increase in rates, as he learned, was partially influenced by his LexisNexis report, an extensive log of his driving behavior obtained by his insurance company, the New York Times reported.

LexisNexis, a data brokerage with a division specializing in auto insurance risk, sent Mr. Dahl a 258-page report upon request, revealing detailed data on over six months of driving—data that he never imagined would be shared.

“It felt like a betrayal,” Mr. Dahl told NYT. “They’re taking information that I didn’t realize was going to be shared and screwing with our insurance.”

Automakers, including General Motors, have engaged in collecting and sharing driving data with insurance companies. These details include when and how the car is driven—speed, braking intensity, and rapid accelerations—although the exact locations remain undisclosed.

This practice is not limited to drivers who willingly participate in usage-based insurance programs. In fact, Ford Motor’s patent application acknowledges the reluctance of drivers to actively share this data, prompting car companies to gather it passively through internet-connected vehicles, the news outlet reported.

The implications for consumer privacy are significant. OnStar’s Smart Driver, a GM service, has been a focal point of criticisms. While GM insists that the service is optional and tied to benefits, some customers, like Mr. Dahl, have experienced rate hikes without explicit consent.

