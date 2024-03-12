“Audit the CDC,” Dr. McCullough Blows the Lid on the VAERS Cover-up and Bill Gates’s Scheme to Dupe You (VIDEO)

by

Serious concerns are being raised about the CDC and its lack of investigations into the Covid vaccine adverse reactions. Dr. Peter McCullough is calling for an audit of the CDC investigative practices.

This month, the CDC quietly lifted its isolation guidelines from 5 days to 24 hours after fever-free. It is no coincidence this is the same guidelines for the Flu and the common cold. The removal of a 5-day isolation protocol serves as an admission that the CDC got it wrong when it comes to its lockdowns and mandates.

The most troubling piece of news to emerge relating to the Covid response cover-up is the involvement of Bill Gates. The gates foundation is now claiming the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System amounts to “mis-information.” Gates and his propagandists are pushing for a name change to VAERS, advocating to rename it the “Vaccine Safety Sentinel.”

The arrogance is stunning. Bill Gates and his globalist deceivers at the World Health Organization are calling this post- pandemic period an “Info-Demic” or a pandemic of misinformation from people like me, The Gateway Pundit, and our guest Dr. Peter McCullough. Dr. McCullough blows the whistle on them all.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Grant Stinchfield
Grant Stinchfield is the Host of "Stinchfield Tonight" on Real America's Voice weeknights at 7PM ET. He can also be found on the radio at AM870 "The Answer" in Los Angeles, CA. Dallas, TX is his home base for his constant war against the radical left.

You can email Grant Stinchfield here, and read more of Grant Stinchfield's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.