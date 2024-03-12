Attorney Generals from 16 States Issue Legal Challenge Against Maine’s Totalitarian Bill that Protects Transgender Surgeries for Children

16 attorneys general led by Tennessee’s AG Jonathan Skrmetti have penned a stern letter aimed at Maine’s Democratic leadership, denouncing a progressive bill that they say could ignite a nationwide “culture war.”

The bill in question, LD 227, seeks to enshrine the right to abortions, transgender surgeries, and hormonal treatments in Maine, drawing fierce criticism from these attorneys general, stating it infringes upon the Constitution.

The attorneys general, all Republicans, sent their letter to Maine Governor Janet Mills, Attorney General Aaron Frey, and the state legislature’s leadership on Monday.

They argue that the bill is an unprecedented and “novel effort at state-sanctioned culture war litigation tourism,” which could have serious constitutional implications.

LD 227 offers legal protection to those traveling to Maine to access medical procedures that may be banned or heavily restricted in their home states.

However, the Republican attorneys general contend that the bill does not just provide a legal shield for healthcare providers and patients against out-of-state laws but also paves the way for Maine to impose its regulatory will on other states.

They claim that LD 227 would allow for Maine to create a private right of action for damages against law enforcement and officials in other states who are simply upholding their own laws.

The letter emphasizes that the Constitution’s Full Faith and Credit Clause and the federalist structure of the U.S. prevent one state from interfering with the legislative processes or law enforcement of another. They express concern that LD 227 could set a dangerous precedent, potentially leading to states imposing liabilities on individuals or officials in other states for a wide range of policy disagreements.

Read the full letter below: