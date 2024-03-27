The Associated Press Rushed to Politicize Historic Figure Francis Scott Key After Bridge Collapse

by

After the collapse of the Francis Scott Key bridge, the Associated Press wasted absolutely no time rushing to politicize the history around Francis Scott Key, the author of the national anthem.

Never let a crisis go to waste, right? It’s almost like they’re preparing for a suggestion that it be renamed for someone else.

This is what the media does now. Take a look:

From the story:

While the first verse of the anthem is the most well-known, there are a total of four stanzas; in the third, there’s a reference made to a slave. Key, whose family owned people and who owned enslaved people himself, supported the idea of sending free Black people to Africa but opposed the abolition of slavery in the U.S., according to the National Park Service’s Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine.

His personal history has made him a controversial figure in some quarters; in June 2020, a statue of him in San Francisco was taken down.

It’s all so predictable, isn’t it?

When did the media transform into a bunch of scoldy social justice activists?

Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

