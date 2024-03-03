As NY AG Letitia James Launches the Globalist War on Beef, a Survival Company CEO Fights Back

(Note: Thank you for supporting American businesses like the one presenting a sponsored message below and Gateway Pundit benefits from any purchase made through the links below. Thank you for your support!)

New York Attorney General Letitia James has been selected as the tip of the spear to launch the globalists’ war on beef. This week, she filed a ludicrous lawsuit against the world’s largest beef producer, JBS USA.

“This is their opening volley but it won’t be their last,” said Jason Nelson, CEO of Prepper All-Naturals. “They’re weaponizing the climate change hoax to destroy the beef industry, thereby forcing people to choose between petri dish ‘meat,’ tofu burgers, or insect powder to get the protein we need.”

James’ lawsuit claims JBS USA is “greenwashing” by allegedly misleading the public about its environmental impact. She asserts that the company cannot possibly achieve their goal of net-zero by 2040 because they don’t have an appropriate plan in place 16 years before the deadline.

“We are contacting our ranching partners and cattle associations across the country, including New York, to coordinate a response to this and other attacks on real beef,” Nelson said. “We’ve seen what these people will do with lawfare and we need to take actions to fight back.”

Nelson’s company, Prepper All-Naturals. has promised to not only supply Americans with long-term storage cuts of steak, but also to help support all-American veterans’ charities. Their “prepper beef,” which has a 25-year shelf-life, is offering a special discount for a limited time. Americans can take 25% off all of their products with promo code “veterans25“.

As Nelson noted, James isn’t just using this lawsuit to punish a company for ridiculous reasons. She’s also using the lawsuit as a platform from which to normalize beef price hikes and gaslight people into thinking they don’t need all-natural meat.

As her recent statement indicates, they want Americans to choose to accept the alternatives the powers-that-be are promoting. Here’s a segment of her statement, emphasis added:

“As families continue to face the daily impacts of the climate crisis, they are willing to spend more of their hard-earned money on products from brands that are better for the environment. When companies falsely advertise their commitment to sustainability, they are misleading consumers and endangering our planet.”

“This is psychological warfare on top of their lawfare,” said Nelson, a combat-disabled veteran who served in the Middle East. “They’re trying to take away our access to all-natural meat but to do so they need enough people to willingly and often enthusiastically accept the lab-grown alternatives they’re peddling.”

With the climate change narrative holding steady in the minds of millions of Americans, the push to weaponize it for control over every aspect of our lives continues unabated. Companies like Prepper All-Naturals and individuals like Jason Nelson are working to raise awareness and supply Americans with high-quality meat for long-term storage.

Take advantage of 25% off at Prepper All-Naturals with promo code “veterans25.”

