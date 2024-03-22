Arizona Rancher Goes on Trial For Killing Illegal Alien on His Property

George Alan Kelly
The Arizona rancher who was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault for defending his wife and property from illegal invaders will go on trial on Friday.
George Alan Kelly, 74, was arrested for killing Gabriel Cuen-Butimea, on his Arizona ranch in Kino Springs just outside of Nogales, Mexico on January 30, 2023.
According to reports, Gabriel Cuen-Butimea has a history of illegally crossing into the United States and multiple deportations.
According to the defense lawyers, Mr. Kelly fired warning shots after he saw a group of men dressed in camouflaged clothing point an AK-47 right at him.
George Alan Kelly was careful to shoot above their heads, the lawyers said.
The rancher later discovered the deceased illegal alien, who is likely a cartel smuggler, when he went to go check on his horse.
Kelly was initially charged with first-degree murder, but a judge recently downgraded his charge to second-degree murder during an evidentiary hearing in court.
The AP reported:
An Arizona rancher goes on trial Friday in the fatal shooting of a migrant on his property near Mexico as the national debate over border security heats up ahead of this year’s presidential election.
George Alan Kelly, 75, has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of a man he encountered on his property outside Nogales, Arizona. The trial in Santa Cruz County Superior Court is expected to last up to a month.
Kelly had earlier rejected a plea deal that would have reduced the charge to one count of negligent homicide if he pleaded guilty.