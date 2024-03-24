AOC Says Trump ‘Ordered Terrorist Attack’ on J6, Insists Lawfare Campaign is ‘Not About Politics’ (VIDEO)

Ever known for her hyperbole, far-left New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has falsely accused Donald Trump of ordering a “terrorist attack” against the Capitol during the January 6th protests.

In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Ocasio-Cortez made the case that the current lawfare campaign against Trump is not political but instead about prosecuting terrorist activity:

Has there ever been a president, Republican or Democrat, that has been subject to this level of criminal charges, indictments and investigations? This is not about party. This is not about politics. This is about corruption and criminality. We’re talking about an individual who ordered essentially a terrorist attack on the Capitol of the United States in order to retain power. That is not about being a Republican. It is not about being a Democrat. It’s about being an unethical individual who is subject and prone to criminality. And unfortunately, this is the state that we’re in. And I actually think that the fact that it’s happening in so many places and so many jurisdictions cuts in the face of that.

It is, of course, not the first time that Ocasio-Cortez has wildly exaggerated the threat posed during the January 6th protests, in which individuals expressed their frustration at the lack of action taken against widespread evidence of election fraud.

AOC: Trump “Ordered Essentially a Terrorist Attack” on the U.S. Capitol. Tapper asks AOC if independent voters could perceive Trump’s many legal cases as “somebody that the government is going after.” AOC insists the prosecutions are not about politics: “Has there ever been… pic.twitter.com/mPLOh8JPGm — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 24, 2024

In February 2021, Ocasio-Cortez accused Sen. Ted Cruz of trying to have her “murdered” on the day of the Capitol incursion.

“I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out,” she wrote at the time after Cruz expressed agreement with her over a policy issue. “Happy to work [with] almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign.”

I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out. Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign. https://t.co/4mVREbaqqm — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

It later turned out that Ocasio-Cortez was not even in the Capitol at the time of the protests, but in an office building nearby.