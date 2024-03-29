ANOTHER ONE: Thug with Long Rap Sheet Sucker-Punches Woman on Street in New York City, Leaving Her With a Broken Jaw – Suspect Charged with Misdemeanor and Will be Released (VIDEO)

A violent thug with a long rap sheet was captured on video sucker-punching a helpless Brooklyn school bus aide, knocking out three of her teeth and leaving her with a broken jaw. Unfortunately, in true New York fashion, he was given a slap on the wrist and will soon return to the streets.

As PIX 11 reported, 57-year-old Dulche Pichardo was returning home from work at about 5 p.m. Tuesday when a man approached and smacked her in the face on the sidewalk of Grand Avenue near Dean Street in Crown Heights.

“He just punched me on the right side here, very strong,” Pichardo told PIX11. “I was surprised. I said, ‘What’s going on? Why did you hit me? Why did you do it?’ I didn’t do anything. No reason to hit me.”

Pichardo revealed she lost three teeth and suffered facial fractures and nerve damage from the vicious assault. She also suffered a broken jaw, which has been wired shut.

The New York Post reports Pichardo will have to drink food out of a straw for several weeks.

Video footage shows Pichardo walking down the street with her assailant lying in wait against a wall. As she walks by, the thug swings with full force, hitting Pichardo square in the face.

Pichardo is then seen stumbling backward after the blow.

BREAKING: A female school bus aide was randomly sucker-punched by a man with 7 prior arrests in Brooklyn, NY. Dulce Pichardo was walking home from work when she was randomly assaulted by 33 year-old Franz Jeudy. Jeudy was swiftly apprehended following the assault and has… pic.twitter.com/hSrhnqWFKH — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) March 28, 2024

The Post reported that Pichardo’s brother, who owns a nearby restaurant, and an employee chased down the lowlife. Police later identified him as 33-year-old Franz Jeudy.

Jeudy has SEVEN prior arrests for assault, including one in 2018, when he was charged with second-degree assault in the attack on a cop.

Despite causing severe injuries to Pichardo, Jeudy was charged with third-degree assault, which is only a misdemeanor. Even worse, WABC reports he will be released back onto the street.

The assault on Pichardo is the latest involving lowlife thugs sucker-punching helpless women for fun in the Big Apple. The Gateway Pundit reported Wednesday that several young women posted their chilling experiences on Tiktok, reliving the horror of their violent attacks and detailing the injuries they suffered.

In one incident, Halle Kate, a content creator and influencer, was sucker-punched by 40-year-old Skiboky Stora while she was walking on the sidewalk and passed out afterward. Kate was left with a giant goose egg swelling on the right side of her head.

“I was just walking on the sidewalk, and my head was down, and I was like looking at my phone, just sending an email,” Kate said. “But there was so much room on the sidewalk, and literally nobody was around, and I guess this man, I don’t know if he punched me or if he elbowed me. I literally passed out.”

More innocent women will suffer similar or worse fates as Pichardo unless New York City removes their far-left city officials including communist Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. When will the breaking point come for everyday New Yorkers?