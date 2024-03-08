AMAZING VIDEO: Dilley Team for Trump Releases “If I Were the Deep State” Spinoff of Paul Harvey’s Classic Speech on Satan’s Ambitions

The Dilley Team for Trump released a new video that is absolutely outstanding.

Citizen Free Press retweeted this latest masterpiece, “If I Were the Deep State” earlier today.

It is the latest video production by a conservative creator and it is pitch perfect. The video takes on the wickedness of the current lawless regime in Washington DC and the unelected bureaucrats who are destroying the America we love.

The video covers everything the Deep State is despised for including starting wars, jailing Trump and his supporters, and targeting Americans who challenge or question suspected election fraud.

Here is the transcript:

If I was the deep state, and I wanted to destroy America, I would rig the election with a puppet candidate, one that was so compromised that they would never say a word about it.

I would create a false flag that allows for mail in ballots.

I would be in charge of the ballot counting machines.

I would create a false flag to blame all who question the results of the election.

If I was the deep state eight, I would prosecute anyone that went against me. I would sue and prosecute anyone that spoke up about the fraudulent election.

I would use my powers to shut down all your Internet businesses and bankrupt you.

If I was the deep state, I would make everyone an example why you should never question a democrat ever winning an election.

I would imprison my foes.

I would use my corrupt Das and blackmailed judges to destroy you. I would make sure all crimes I ever committed never happened.

I would prosecute my biggest competition.

I would make sure they could never run for office ever again.

If I was the deep state, I would convince everyone that Ukraine Nazis were good and women are men.

If I was the deep state, I would own every politician that mattered. If I was the deep state, I would push my pedophilia ambitions on you.

If I was the deep state, you’d question your sexual identity, but not the medical establishment.

If I was the deep state, you would fear to ever resist me.

If I was the deep state, you would wish I was really the devil.

If I was the deep state, I would say mission accomplished.

Enjoy.

Video created by the Dilley Team for Trump. Do not skip this one. If I were the Deep State.pic.twitter.com/MfQvFubUUm — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 8, 2024

This is the latest spinoff to Paul Harvey’s famous 1965 “Warning to America” essay.