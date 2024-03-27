Alabama Democrat Who Campaigned on Access to IVF Flips Republican State House Seat in Special Election



Teddy Powell-Republican (L), Marilyn Lands-Democrat (R)

A Democrat who campaigned on access to abortion and IVF (in vitro fertilization) flipped a Republican state House seat in a special election on Tuesday.

Last month the Alabama State Supreme Court ruled embryos are “children” under state law. This prompted a huge backlash and the GOP-led legislature took immediate steps to protect in vitro fertilization.

Earlier this month Alabama Governor Kay Ivey (R) signed a GOP-prosed bill to protect IVF.

Democrat Marilyn Lands defeated Republican Teddy Powell on Tuesday night 62 percent to 38 percent.

“Today, Alabama women and families sent a clear message that will be heard in Montgomery and across the nation. Our legislature must repeal Alabama’s no-exceptions abortion ban, fully restore access to IVF, and protect the right to contraception,” Marilyn Lands said in a statement.

AL.com reported: