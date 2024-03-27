Alabama Democrat Who Campaigned on Access to IVF Flips Republican State House Seat in Special Election

Teddy Powell-Republican (L), Marilyn Lands-Democrat (R)
A Democrat who campaigned on access to abortion and IVF (in vitro fertilization) flipped a Republican state House seat in a special election on Tuesday.
Last month the Alabama State Supreme Court ruled embryos are “children” under state law. This prompted a huge backlash and the GOP-led legislature took immediate steps to protect in vitro fertilization.
Earlier this month Alabama Governor Kay Ivey (R) signed a GOP-prosed bill to protect IVF.
Democrat Marilyn Lands defeated Republican Teddy Powell on Tuesday night 62 percent to 38 percent.
“Today, Alabama women and families sent a clear message that will be heard in Montgomery and across the nation. Our legislature must repeal Alabama’s no-exceptions abortion ban, fully restore access to IVF, and protect the right to contraception,” Marilyn Lands said in a statement.
AL.com reported:
Democrat Marilyn Lands defeated Republican Teddy Powell in a special election Tuesday night for a state House seat in north Alabama that drew national attention.
Lands, a licensed professional counselor, flipped the seat from red to blue by besting Powell, a Madison city councilman, 62 percent to 38 percent with 100percent of the precincts in District 10 reporting, according to unofficial results posted on the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office website.
The race drew national interest against the backdrop of the controversial Alabama State Supreme Court ruling that frozen embryos are considered children under state law.