Actress Posing as 14-Year-Old Gender-Confused Girl Receives Testosterone Prescription, Life-Altering Mutilating Surgery Consultation Within Minutes at Canadian Clinic (Video)

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) released a disturbing documentary on the gender “transitioning” of children in Canada.

The documentary shows an actress, “Sacha,” posing as a 14-year-old patient who says she is trans. After a brief consultation at a private “gender clinic” in Quebec, she received a testosterone prescription.

Further, she was advised on life-altering mutilating surgeries during the consultation, which lasted only nine minutes and was during her first appointment.

A 14-year-old girl walked into a private clinic in Quebec, said she was trans, and was given a testosterone prescription in less than 9 minutes! The doctor also started asking her about surgeries, and if she wanted to preserve her fertility after only 5 minutes! Yes, this was… pic.twitter.com/MtreLWgJ65 — Billboard Chris (@BillboardChris) March 7, 2024

During the consultation, the doctor asks, “Are you considering surgeries in the future?”

Sacha replies, “Surgeries? Yeah.”

“Gender Mastectomy. Removing the chest,” the doctor continues.

Sacha, “Yeah.”

The doctor explains, “There are other surgeries that exist. We have a uterus at the bottom, with ovaries. So basically, it’s possible to remove. It’s something that can cause dysphoria.”

The narrator addresses the subject of fertility, saying, “Testosterone can make a woman infertile. Fertility is the subject of a question.”

The doctor asks, “Is fertility; I understand that it is perhaps far away for you at 14, but is fertility something you want to maintain before you start?”

Sacha says, “No, I always knew I don’t want children.”

Then, less than nine minutes into the consultation, the doctor says, “Basically, the logic right now, I will prescribe hormones today, because the logic is that, basically there is nothing in your profile that would stop me from giving you hormones.

“I’ll start at one dose. It’s not a mini-dose. It’s like an intermediate dose between adults and non-binary, let’s say.”

LifeSite News reports:

The documentary is going viral online the same week leaked internal communications show doctors who offer so-called “gender-affirming care” know that transgender hormones cause serious diseases, including cancer. On Monday, journalist Michael Shellenberger released the internal documents from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), which “is considered the leading global authority” on so-called “gender medicine,” despite being an LGBT activist group. The “WPATH FILES” include emails and messages from an internal discussion forum by doctors, as well as statements from a video call of WPATH members. The files reveal that the doctors working for WPATH know that so-called “gender-affirming care” can cause severe mental and physical disease and that it is impossible for minors to give “informed consent” to it.