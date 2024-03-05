Academic Now Claims White, Rural Americans are the Real ‘Threat’



Guest by post by Bob Unruh

‘They’re the most racist, xenophobic, anti-immigrant, anti-gay, geodemographic group’

An academic, one member of that class of mostly leftist elites in America’s universities who are more than happy to tell others what to think and how to live, now claims it is rural white people who are the real threat to the nation.

The details of the rant from Tom Schaller, who works at the University of Maryland, was documented at Trending Politics.

Schaller was joined in the interview by a Washington Post writer, Paul Waldman, with whom he colluded on a new book promoted their ideology condemning an entire segment of America’s population.

The report notes Schaller “wasted no time in erupting into a lengthy anti-white tirade where he indiscriminately labeled rural white voters as ‘Christian nationalists’ who despise democracy and engage in ‘election denialism,’ among other things.”

He cited the book’s claims about a “fourfold interconnected threat” to the nation from white rural voters.

“They’re the most racist, xenophobic, anti-immigrant, anti-gay, geodemographic group in the country. Second, they’re the most conspiracist group. QAnon support and subscribers, election denialism, COVID denialism and scientific skepticism, Obama birtherism,” he ranted.

“Third, anti-democratic sentiments. They don’t believe in an independent press, free speech. They’re most likely to say the president should be able to act unilaterally without any checks from Congress or the courts or the bureaucracy.”

Perhaps it’s ironic, but it is the Democrat Party, Joe Biden, and his political cronies who have been attacking for years already the free speech rights of citizens. The government tried to set up what essentially was a “Ministry of Truth” like that in the novel “1984” which perpetrated nothing but lies, and has conspired with social media companies repeatedly to suppress ideas Biden doesn’t like.

Worst of all?

Schaller said there’s a large population of “white nationalists and Christian nationalists.”

Further, he claimed they are likely to “excuse or justify violence as an acceptable alternative to peaceful public discussion.”

