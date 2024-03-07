7 Children Under 17 Shot In Mass Shooting Near Indianapolis Mall

Seven juveniles sustained injuries in a tragic incident outside a mall in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday evening, as reported by law enforcement authorities.

Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police were conducting routine patrols when they were alerted by the sound of gunfire shortly after 11:30 p.m. Upon arriving quickly, they located the shooting near the Circle Center Mall. Six individuals were found with gunshot wounds when officers arrived.

All victims were aged 12 to 17 at the time of the shooting, according to reports.

Emergency medical services arrived to transport the children to hospitals, and a seventh person, also under the age of 18, arrived at a hospital on their own. One victim is in critical condition and the other six are stable. Tanya Terry, deputy chief of operations for Indianapolis Metropolitan Police, described the shooting as “deeply concerning.” “Once again, we have a situation where young people are resolving conflict with firearms, and it has to stop,” Terry said. Terry told reporters that officers have noticed a pattern of young people leaving the mall after it closes at 7 p.m. and circulate downtown area nearby for hours. She noted that if parents don’t know where their 12-year-old is at 11:30 p.m. before Easter, that should “be a priority.” “I think everybody sees the messages in the evening at 10 o’clock, ‘parents do you know where your children are?'” Terry said, referencing an old public service announcement. “And we would ask for our parents to get involved in what their children are out doing, especially at these hours of the evening.”

Law enforcement officials have not yet made any arrests in connection with the shooting and have declined to disclose information about any of the potential suspects. Detectives from the department have begun an investigation into the aggravated assault, as confirmed by police sources.

Last Sunday, five people including an officer were killed in a shooting in the east side of the city, the station reported. An officer shot and killed the suspect in that case. And one person was killed in a shooting at a bar on March 16, leaving five others injured, according to the Indianapolis Star. The newspaper reported that a suspect was arrested and charged in the shooting after police were able to identify a shooter using surveillance footage inside the bar.

