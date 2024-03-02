Flashback: Maricopa County Board of Supervisors’ Chairman, Jack Sellers, Has Close Ties with China – Is This Why He’s Fighting So Hard Against the Senate’s 2020 Election Audit in Maricopa County?

On Feb 21, 2024, the Daily Caller exposed the China/Indiana Sister City program linked to the CCP.

Indiana wisely banned the program five days ago (article here).

The Daily Caller report was similar to a story we broke in 2021 about the Maricopa Board Chairman.

House Rep Jim Banks (R) sent a letter to Merrick Garland demanding an investigation into these programs.

Here is our earlier report from 2021 on the dangerous CCP sister city program in the USA.

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors’ Chairman, Jack Sellers, Has Close Ties with China – Is This Why He’s Fighting So Hard Against the Senate’s 2020 Election Audit in Maricopa County?

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman, Jack Sellers, has unique connections to China and American companies.

Jack Sellers is the Chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. He has refused or delayed compliance with judge-ordered subpoenas related to the Senate’s audit. He’s supposedly a Republican…so what gives? A look into Sellers’ other roles and those organizations may shed some light. We know he participated in trade missions to China. Trump was tough on China and curbed much of the illegal immigration. Is it possible Jack Seller’s loyalties lie elsewhere?

The picture below is Sellers is in Dujiangyan, China meeting with the CCP. He’s pictured with Yan Daixions, Vice Chairman of the CPPCC Municipal Committee. Global security experts list this group as a well-known CCP front. The image was taken at 10:22 AM on March 14th, 2019 just west of Chengdu (coordinates 30.99189, 103.65596).

Seller’s also has a seat on the International Leadership Council for GPEC (Greater Phoenix Economic Council). The GPEC ILC has been focused on attracting “investment” specifically from China’s Jiangsu Province and their Z Corridor. The corridor is China’s largest concentration of industries. It includes Shanghai and 10 cities connected by HS-rail. GPEC has made inroads with solar and renewable energy companies. They are now looking to expand into other Chinese capital-intensive industries. Sellers is helping GPEC with their Foreign Direct Investment attraction efforts.

GPEC is a nonprofit tasked with bringing new business into Arizona. The list of GPEC Directors, Ambassadors, Leadership Council, and 170 investor companies represent some of the most powerful organizations in the U.S. This includes sports teams, financial firms, even mines, and utility companies. Jack Sellers appears to be surrounded by and possibly accountable to some very powerful people. Seller’s International Council even has a Foreign Investment Toolkit that dedicates 10 pages on how to obtain foreign worker visas.

Jack Sellers is also the Board of Directors Vice President for the Arizona Sister Cities program. Half of the Arizona cities represented in ASC now have a counterpart in China. This includes the cities of Zhenjiang, Chengdu, Kaiping, Leshan, Haikou are now partnered with some of Arizona’s biggest cities like Scottsdale, Tempe, and Phoenix.

In most cases, GPEC does a great job for Arizona, especially when snatching businesses fleeing California. But many question their tactic of bringing the devil to our doorstep. The last 5 years alone shed light that China’s intentions are not aligned with U.S. best interests. This includes FBI arrest of Chinese spies, commercial espionage, corruption within Universities, massive IP theft, and so on. The below are some of the companies that fund and run GPEC and have surrogates that work directly with Jack Sellers.

Are these connections why Sellers is doing all possible to cover up the massive election fraud in Maricopa County’s 2020 Election or is it something else?

Hat tip Mark R.