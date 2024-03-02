Joe Dan Gorman at Intellectual Froglegs Publishes His Latest Masterpiece- “Orange Crush” (Video)

Intellectual Froglegs is at it again with another hilarious video that mixes vintage and current footage to capture what is happening in our country.

Joe Dan Gorman at Intellectual Froglegs published his latest masterpiece this week- “Orange Crush.”

In his latest comedic brilliance, Joe Dan Gorman includes this historic warning – the totalitarians have obscured the real meaning of our principles and our government.

This is another brilliant production by our friend Joe Dan Gorman.
For your weekend viewing pleasure.

