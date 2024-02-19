Wrong Race? You’re Not Even a Candidate



Guest by post by Bob Unruh

Lawsuit attacks state’s demand for racism in board appointments

A lawsuit has been filed against the state of Alabama for installing a racist ideology in the requirements for state boards.

According to the Pacific Legal Foundation, its action against Alabama is on behalf of American Alliance for Equal Rights, and it calls for an end to the state’s “unlawful racial quota for appointments to the Alabama Real Estate Appraisers Board.”