The World’s First Dating Website for the UNVACCINATED is Here! Sign up For “UNJECTED” Now and Meet Other Singles That SAID NO TO THE COVID VACCINE! VIDEOS!

The world’s first dating site for the Covid unvaccinated is here.

“Vaccination by insemination is something that concerns some women,” said “Unjected.com” founder Shelby Hosana. “Studies show the spike protein has been found in every bodily fluid there is- saliva, breast milk, sperm, vaginal fluid, blood, even your breath… it a concern of women and men alike.”

Please see our interview with “Unjected” business partner, Foster Coulson (also founder of “The Wellness Company”) here:

JOIN UNJECTED.COM HERE! Use our coupon code GP for a 20% discount!

“There are studies coming out now that men have spike protein in their semen so it is a big concern and Dr. James Thorp talks a lot about it,” said Coulson. “There is not a ton of research on it and they are just starting. But it makes it really important as it can be transferred through bodily fluids…if that is something that is important to you…that is why a community like “Unjected” is so important because you want to make sure you are with somebody with the same values.”

Directly from the “Unjected” dating site:

“Make connections with like-minded, health-conscious, mRNA-free humans. Unjected is the world’s first and largest COVID-19 unvaccinated platform since its creation in 2021 with members in over 90 different countries. We believe in staying vigilant against long-term spike protein exposure. With long-term health consequences after exposure to our vaccinated counterparts unknown, we knew it was our duty to bring forth a safe place for the unvaccinated to find each other. We soon realized it wasn’t just about the need for romantic companionship, there needed to be a platform that brought together the entire community of free-thinkers who were not buying into the agenda. Unjected has now become a rallying point for unvaccinated people from around the world to unite.”

Coulson told us that members can opt to be “verified”, where they must provide an affidavit that they are Covid-Vax free. “At least in signing an affidavit it gives people a level of liability,” said Coulson. “Because if they are lying about their status, and you find out after- they have major liability for signing an affidavit saying they are not (vaccinated).”

The great news is women’s first “verification” is free! Men have to pay a nominal fee for verification and upgrades are available for both sexes.

“Women are looking for unvaccinated sperm,” said an unvaccinated single female named Angel. “It is a commodity, especially in blue states. Unvaccinated singles are a commodity.”

JOIN UNJECTED.COM HERE! Use our coupon code GP for a 20% discount!

“The spike protein is one concern, but the altering of the DNA is the most concerning thing- your God-given mNRA”, said Hosana. “The vaccine contains a modified MRNA. The concern is this shedding of this spike protein- the mRNA. We believe it is possible that this is sexually transmissible and can even be passed down generations.”

See this video about “Unjected” founder Shelby Hosana here:

“I’ve seen (through The Wellness Company) a tremendous amount of people and mainly its women, who have decided not to get vaccinated…who have found a partner who is vaccinated (maybe they misrepresented themselves) and then they start having a tremendous amount of adverse health effects because of that,” said Coulson. “And it is a big problem that is happening. You can get extremely sick if you are with somebody who has made a different decision than you have on what they put in their body…it really matters….when you are looking for love…that somebody is like-minded and made the same decisions you have.”

Hosana gave her sincere motivation for starting the “Unjected” dating site:

“My health and wellness journey started over a decade ago when I was injured by the experimental Gardasil HPV vaccine. I went from a healthy and thriving teenager to being nearly debilitated by a myriad of heart conditions for several years. It was my first experience learning how important personal health is. Once I became a parent in 2017, I began diving deep into the pharmaceutical industry. Being kicked out of our then-pediatrician’s office and called a “murderer” after choosing to refuse dangerous childhood vaccinations for all my children; after learning the lack of double blind placebo control studies for every injection on the market. Fast forward to recent years, I put on my armor I had built up and stepped out of the darkness of 2021 to build Unjected from the ground up. After being ostracized in my own home for my beliefs, and bearing witness to the pivotal shift in society, it was the time to fearlessly lead a moment of freedom-loving individuals towards empowerment, community, and love with like minded men & women across the world.”

Please support this wonderful new dating site by signing up HERE!

*Please note that some pricing has changed since our interview with Foster Coulson.

Please follow Cara on Twitter.

Cara is an Investigative Journalist, 2-Time Boxing Champion and Television Personality. She is the co-founder of Citizens Against Political Persecution. You can watch her on Newsmax at 10PM EST every Saturday night, 11:30PM EST on Sundays and 6:00AM EST on “Wiseguys”. You can follow her on Twitter HERE or Instagram HERE @CaraCastronuova. She is currently banned on Fakebook & suing them for colluding with the Biden Regime to violate her First Amendment Rights. You can contact Cara at www.caracastronuova.com if you have any tips.

“I Can Do All Things Through Christ Who Strengthens Me.” Phil 4:13.