Wisconsin Supreme Court Orders Election Officials to Include Rep. Dean Phillips on April 2 Democrat Primary Ballot with Joe Biden

This ought to be interesting.

Old Joe has a competitor!

The Wisconsin Supreme Court ordered state election officials to include Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) on the ballot with Joe Biden in the April primary.

The Democrat Party, of course, have done everything in their power to rig the primary for Joe Biden. At the same time they are preaching “democracy” to the masses.

Joe Biden has one of the worst approval ratings in history. The country is in a downward spin. The economy and foreign policy are in shambles. And Old Joe erased the US border with Mexico. Over 10 million illegals have walked right over the open border to enter the US since Joe Biden took office.

Good luck in Wisconsin, Joe!

We will be watching.

The AP reported:

The Wisconsin Supreme Court ordered state elections officials Friday to include U.S. Rep Dean Phillips on the state’s Democratic presidential primary ballot, finding that Democrats on a bipartisan presidential selection committee who left him off the ballot without a discussion should have at least talked about him. The unanimous ruling means President Joe Biden will have Phillips as a challenger on the April 2 ballot. “Today, the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck a blow against the anti-democratic attempts by Biden allies to unlawfully keep Congressman Dean Phillips off the ballot,” Phillips campaign officials said in a statement. “Voters in Wisconsin will now have the opportunity to vote for the candidate of their choice.” The Biden campaign didn’t immediately respond to a message. Phillips, who represents neighboring Minnesota in Congress, filed a lawsuit on Jan. 26 demanding the Wisconsin Elections Commission add his name to the ballot after Democratic leaders on the selection committee left him off it following a meeting on Jan. 2.

The Phillips campaign cheered the news from Wisconsin.