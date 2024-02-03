Wisconsin Supreme Court Orders Election Officials to Include Rep. Dean Phillips on April 2 Democrat Primary Ballot with Joe Biden

This ought to be interesting.
Old Joe has a competitor!
The Wisconsin Supreme Court ordered state election officials to include Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) on the ballot with Joe Biden in the April primary.
The Democrat Party, of course, have done everything in their power to rig the primary for Joe Biden. At the same time they are preaching “democracy” to the masses.
Joe Biden has one of the worst approval ratings in history. The country is in a downward spin. The economy and foreign policy are in shambles. And Old Joe erased the US border with Mexico. Over 10 million illegals have walked right over the open border to enter the US since Joe Biden took office.
Good luck in Wisconsin, Joe!
We will be watching.
The AP reported:
The Wisconsin Supreme Court ordered state elections officials Friday to include U.S. Rep Dean Phillips on the state’s Democratic presidential primary ballot, finding that Democrats on a bipartisan presidential selection committee who left him off the ballot without a discussion should have at least talked about him.
The unanimous ruling means President Joe Biden will have Phillips as a challenger on the April 2 ballot.
“Today, the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck a blow against the anti-democratic attempts by Biden allies to unlawfully keep Congressman Dean Phillips off the ballot,” Phillips campaign officials said in a statement. “Voters in Wisconsin will now have the opportunity to vote for the candidate of their choice.”
The Biden campaign didn’t immediately respond to a message.
Phillips, who represents neighboring Minnesota in Congress, filed a lawsuit on Jan. 26 demanding the Wisconsin Elections Commission add his name to the ballot after Democratic leaders on the selection committee left him off it following a meeting on Jan. 2.
The Phillips campaign cheered the news from Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court today remedied the undemocratic actions taken by the Wisconsin State Democratic Party who had attempted to unlawfully exclude Rep. Dean Phillips from the ballot for the Democratic Presidential Primary.
“Today, the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck a blow against the anti-democratic attempts by Biden allies to unlawfully keep Congressman Dean Phillips off the ballot,” said Jeff Weaver, senior strategist with the Dean Phillips campaign. “Voters in Wisconsin will now have the opportunity to vote for the candidate of their choice. This is the second time this cycle that Biden allies in State Parties have had their improper conduct reversed. The first was by the Massachusetts Secretary of State. We expect the DNC will take notice of this ruling as they review the improper barring of Dean Phillips from the ballots in North Carolina and Florida.”
Throughout his campaign, Dean Phillips has faced consistent suppression tactics from Biden and his allies who have worked to keep challengers off the ballot, actively suppressed the vote in New Hampshire, and refused to hold debates.
“We are fighting to give voters a choice this election cycle – something that Democratic leadership across the country should be embracing if they truly value having a democratic election,” said Rep. Dean Phillips. “Americans deserve new leadership, and they particularly deserve state parties that uphold democratic values.”