Wild Winter Storm Hits SoCal: Flooding, Mudslides and Debris Flow Damage Homes in Hollywood Hills (VIDEO)

California was hit hard with a winter storm and record-breaking flooding on Sunday night into Monday.

LA Fire Department responded to over 130 flooding situations and almost 50 incidents involving mudslides or debris flow.

To make matters worse, there were several structure fires that the Fire Department had responded to. There were also numerous rescues for stranded motorists who were caught in flood zones.

LA Police have also been called to over 65 traffic accidents with some involving injury. This was according to Kristin M. Crowley, who is the LA Fire Department Chief.

NBC News reported:

LOS ANGELES — Fire officials have responded to over 130 flooding incidents and 49 mud and debris flows, extinguished half a dozen structure fires, and conducted several water rescues for stranded motorists since the storm began this weekend, Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin M. Crowley said today. Los Angeles police have also responded to over 65 traffic collisions resulting in injuries since the storm began, Crowley said. She stressed that “the hazards of this storm have not passed” and said the city is anticipating “another wave of heavy rain this afternoon.”

Debris flow buried a large SUV on Beverly Drive

Watch:

Another #DebrisFlow in #LosAngeles. This time in #BeverlyCrest. On North Beverly Drive. It looks like one or two cars were practically buried. Authorities say 5 homes sustained significant damage. Firefighters helped people evacuate. 10 people have been displaced. @knxnews pic.twitter.com/2livCNC5Zy — Jon Baird (@KNXBaird) February 5, 2024

A storm chaser posted video of damaged vehicles

WATCH:

Damage left behind from last nights mudslide in the Hollywood Hills. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/OKWGHpqiUO — Aaron Rigsby (@AaronRigsbyOSC) February 5, 2024

The storm has affected numerous areas of California from Northern all the way down to Southern California. There are flood alerts for 38 million people within the state. There are over 400,000 homes and businesses that are experiencing power outages, mostly in Central and Northern California.

There were mandatory evacuations in some areas of Ventura and Santa Barbara County for heavy rain and flooding. Tragically, at least two people have died from fallen trees.

The weather situation is changing so check for updates on local weather stations.