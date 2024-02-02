“What a F**king A**hole This Guy Is!” Deranged, Potty-Mouthed Joe Biden Blows Up Over President Trump Behind Closed Doors – Team Trump Responds

A report has revealed how much Joe Biden is losing his “mind” regarding President Trump.

Politico reported Thursday that Biden has taken to describing Trump in incredibly vulgar terms behind closed doors, including calling him a “sick f**k and a “f**king a**hole.”

The president has described Trump to longtime friends and close aides as a “sick f*ck” who delights in others’ misfortunes, according to three people who have heard the president use the profane description. According to one of the people who has spoken, Biden recently said of Trump: “What a f**king asshole the guy is!”

The website notes the 45th President’s comments about the hammer attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, particularly triggered him. As Gateway Pundit readers know, Paul Pelosi’s attacker, David DePape, was convicted of attempted kidnapping and assault.

“We’ll stand up to crazy Nancy Pelosi, who ruined San Francisco — how’s her husband doing, anybody know?” Trump told a crowd of California Republicans at their state party convention in September. “And she’s against building a wall at our border, even though she has a wall around her house — which obviously didn’t do a very good job.”

Politico notes that Biden nearly cursed Trump out in public over his remarks during his speech at Valley Forge last month to mark the third anniversary of the Jan. 6 protests.

“At his rally, he jokes about an intruder, whipped up by the Big Trump Lie, taking a hammer to Paul Pelosi’s skull,” Biden railed. “And he thinks that’s funny,” he continued. “He laughed about it. What a sick …”

Biden has also lost in private regarding Trump’s support for the January 6th protesters being persecuted by his regime and bullsh*t reports about the 45th president calling American soldiers “losers” and suckers” according to Politico.

Chris LaCivita, a senior Trump campaign adviser, had a biting response to Biden’s sick remarks:

It’s a shame that Crooked Joe Biden disrespects the presidency both publicly and privately. But then again, it’s no surprise he disrespects the 45th president the same way he disrespects the American people with his failed policies.

Some readers will note that intense feelings of anger and aggression are symptoms in people with dementia. It would not be surprising to find out if the mentally-shot Biden’s outbursts in public and private are related to this awful disease.