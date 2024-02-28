Welcome to California: Crazy Naked Woman Goes on Violent Rampage in Wealthy LA Neighborhood in Broad Daylight (Video)

A crazed woman was caught on video going on a violent rampage in a tony Los Angeles neighborhood and even used a medieval weapon during part of the attack.

The incident occurred Monday according to TMZ. Witnesses saw a fully naked lady go berserk on a boardwalk in Venice Beach, confronting and attacking residents before another woman intervened.

The woman, dressed in a black tank top, attempted to end the madness with spiked clubs. The video, captured by TMZ, shows the clothed woman swinging a club at the nudist, who retreats to defend herself. This process repeats itself for several minutes.

The clothed lady then strikes the naked one with the baton before hurling it at her. The nude woman then scoops the object off the ground and starts running toward her attacker as well as other individuals.

WATCH:

NEW: Crazy naked woman starts attacking people at Venice Beach in California when another woman pulls out some sort of “medieval” club to confront her. Only in Venice Beach. According to witnesses who spoke with @TMZ, the incident went on for 6 minutes without any sort of… pic.twitter.com/nnVMP9Z2wY — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 28, 2024

The clothed woman then grabs a second baton and battles the naked one. The altercation reportedly went on for about six minutes without any police response.

Other individuals were accosted and threatened by the nudist during the altercation according to TMZ.

Police did not respond to TMZ for comment when asked if anyone was arrested following the incident.

Los Angeles has been ravaged with serious crime over the past several years thanks to Democrat-run leadership. But this incident qualifies as bizarre even by their standards.