The “We the People: Take Back Our Border” Trucker Convoy and Rallies Take Place in Texas, Arizona, and California

The “We the People: Take Our Border Back” convoy, a significant movement advocating for stricter border control in the United States, reached its final destination along the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday night in several border states.

After a cross-country journey that began in Virginia Beach, Virginia, the convoy is set to conclude with rallies in three border states: California, Arizona, and Texas, on Saturday.

This multi-day event, drawing participants from across the nation, including both East and West Coasts, aims to highlight concerns over border security and immigration policy in the United States under the Biden regime.

“Calling all active and retired law enforcement and military, Veterans, Mama Bears, elected officials, business owners, ranchers, truckers, bikers, media, and LAW ABIDING, freedom-loving Americans. The time is now for We the People to peacefully assemble in honor of our Constitutional Rights to call on our government to Take Action and SECURE OUR BORDERS! MAKE YOUR VOICES HEARD AMERICA!! Roll with us!!” the announcement read.

One America News host Dan Ball interviewed one of the convoy organizers Kim Yeater on his show last week.

The Take Back Our Border Convoy reached rally points in Arizona, Texas and California on Saturday.

A rally took place in Dripping Springs, Texas along the route.

A flag dance in Yuma.

Here is a beautiful shot from the Arizona rally.

We look forward to hearing more about this patriotic rally. What a great event!

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

