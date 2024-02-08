WAYNE ROOT: “Will Taylor Swift Be the Next Bud Light?”

By Wayne Allyn Root

Here is my message to Taylor Swift on Super Bowl weekend.

Many in the media are saying Taylor may soon announce her endorsement of Joe Biden.

Let’s call it a “Bud Light warning.”

Our Bud Light boycott worked better than any boycott by conservatives and patriots in history. Why? Because we all focused on one company like never before. We proved it works. We brought Bud Light to its knees like no company in history.

Although one could argue Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Disney did not fare so well either.

I wrote the #1 bestselling book, “The Great Patriot Buy-cott Book” (endorsed by President Trump) to show conservatives and patriots how to reward great conservative and patriotic companies…and how to punish and defund woke and pathetic liberal companies. Soon thereafter came the Bud Light boycott.

Practice makes perfect. Conservatives are getting really good at this! What we did to Bud Light (and other woke companies), we can do to Taylor Swift too.

My advice to Taylor Swift: STAY OUT OF POLITICS.

It’s that simple. We don’t expect Taylor Swift or other artists/entertainers to suddenly become conservatives. We just want them to shut up and stay out of politics. Stick to what you know best. Sing, act, entertain. Politics is not your talent. Politics will turn off your audience and poison your brand.

Taylor Swift has an amazing career. She is a fantastic entertainer. She is beloved by her fans. But that can end in a moment. A Bud Light moment.

Overnight Taylor could lose a large portion of her fans and sales. Let’s be conservative (excuse the pun). How about if she loses 20% or 30% of her sales? Is that smart? Is that a positive for her brand?

Taylor, is it really worth hundreds of millions of dollars to turn off a large portion of your fans?

For what? To side with a decrepit, failing old man, with dementia and diapers, who every poll shows is the most unpopular and disliked president in modern history?

Do you really want to risk your career, or hundreds of millions in sales, on a man who has produced massive inflation that is wiping out the middle class; the worst crime wave ever in big Democrat-run cities; welcomed millions of criminals, gangbangers, murderers, and terrorists into the country; killed our energy independence, causing the highest utility bills in history; weaponized our government against its own citizens; introduced massive censorship against anyone who disagrees with his agenda; and is on the verge of starting World War 3.

Does any of this sound like a smart career move?

Keep singing Taylor. Keep entertaining. Good luck with your relationship with Travis Kelce.

But stay out of politics. Don’t risk your brand on the most unpopular president ever. Or you will be “Bud Light-ed.”

We’re pretty darn good at this now!

Now let me switch gears. I’m proud to make an important announcement…

Media across the country are talking about Joe Biden refusing the traditional Super Bowl TV interview…and President Trump offering to do it instead. Of course, we know the biased-liberal media that hates President Trump will NEVER take him up on his offer.

But I have good news…

You don’t have to wish for a Trump Super Bowl interview. You don’t have to guess what he’d say in a Super Bowl interview.

Because I have the Trump Super Bowl interview.

President Trump is my guest on Super Bowl weekend. What an honor. This will be my 14th interview with President Donald J. Trump. My interview with him will play on my TV show, “America’s Top Ten Countdown” on Real America’s Voice TV Network on Saturday at Noon ET/9 AM Pacific. And then re-run several times over Super Bowl weekend on Real America’s Voice.

Here are some of the topics I will cover with President Trump…

*The absurd $83.3 million legal judgement against him…

*His thoughts on Nikki “birdbrain” Haley…

*What he learned in his first term that he will use in his 2nd term to fully drain the DC Swamp…

*The open border disaster that is clearly the intentional destruction of the greatest country in world history…

*Whether the Democrats pushing the open border are bribed by China and the Mexican Drug Cartel…

*Whether he will support my idea for lie detector tests under oath for politicians, to determine if they are bribed or blackmailed, and selling out the American people…

*Whether Trump will deport tens of millions of illegal aliens…

*The damage open borders is doing to blacks, Latinos and unions…

*Whether Trump will hold rallies in black and minority cities to dramatically expand GOP vote totals…

*And finally, his thoughts on what has happened to our hometown of New York City.

I hope you’ll tune into my interview with President Donald J. Trump on Super Bowl weekend.

