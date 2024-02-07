WAYNE ROOT: “WE DID THAT!” How My Las Vegas Listeners Handed Nikki Haley the Most Humiliating Loss in American Political History

By Wayne Allyn Root

Here is an interesting story that no one in the national media saw coming. Now you will get the inside scoop of how we pulled it off. Because…

“WE DID THAT.”

Nikki Haley just suffered the most humiliating loss in the history of American politics. She lost to “None of the Above” in my home state of Nevada. Political pundits outside Nevada are shocked. They can’t figure out how that happened.

Well, I know. My audience and I made that happen!

Today is quite a day. It’s my 8th anniversary of being the #1 radio host in Las Vegas and the state of Nevada. My show dominates the airwaves here in “afternoon drivetime” from 3 PM to 6 PM.

My show started in Las Vegas on 2/7/16 during Donald J. Trump’s first presidential campaign. So, today is our 8th anniversary.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY LAS VEGAS!

My 8 years as “the Godfather of Las Vegas conservative talk” have been dominated by three Trump presidential runs- all wrapped around four glorious years with Trump as the greatest president of my lifetime.

Today I have national TV shows and a nationally-syndicated radio talk show. But my pride and joy…the jewel of my media platform…and my flagship station…remains AM 670 in Las Vegas. My show is also heard throughout the state of Nevada.

My audience is virtually the entire base of the Nevada GOP. Not everyone listens every day, but collectively my show reaches pretty much every conservative in Las Vegas and most of the conservatives in the state. Those are the people who come out in GOP primaries.

Now let’s look at what we just pulled off.

I was a big fan of Rush Limbaugh in my twenties. I always enjoyed the pranks he pulled off. So, about a month ago, I came up with a creative and fun idea.

Nevada this year has both a GOP presidential primary and a GOP presidential caucus. And they are 48 hours apart. Holy cannoli- very confusing.

I had to really educate my audience- who were (rightfully so) very confused. Over the past two months, I received thousands of emails from Nevada Republican voters asking what they should do.

I decided to make it fun.

I spent the past month telling my Las Vegas and Nevada audience to vote in both the primary and the caucus. That’s 100% legal by the way.

I urged them to vote in the primary for “None of the Above.”

With only Nikki Haley in the primary (and with Nikki expecting a huge victory), this was the way to hand Nikki a devastating humiliation…deny her a chance to claim victory (even though she was the only candidate on the ballot)…and hand President Trump a victory- despite him not even being on the ballot.

That’s called a “Triple Play!”

Then I urged my listeners in Las Vegas and the state of Nevada to also go out physically on Thursday February 8th

(that’s tomorrow) and vote for President Trump in the Nevada Caucus- to guarantee him an overwhelming, resounding victory…positive national headlines…and a 100% sweep of the Nevada delegates for the GOP presidential nomination.

That’s another “Triple Play” for President Trump only 48 hours later!

Nikki had a choice (like every other candidate) of participating in either the primary, or the caucus. But the rules stated candidates could not do both. They had to choose. Even though the primary awarded no delegates to the presidential nomination, Nikki (aka “birdbrain”) chose the primary. Oops.

Trump brilliantly chose the caucus.

But Nikki – all alone in the primary- had a method to her madness. By being the only candidate in the primary, she thought she could claim a big victory on Tuesday night- and fool the nation.

But Nikki never counted on the number one conservative talk host in Las Vegas to urge all his listeners to vote “None of the Above.”

Do the numbers. My listeners are about almost an exact match with the number of “None of the Above” voters.

Yes, “WE DID IT!”

And tomorrow we will go out and hand President Trump a resounding landslide victory in the Nevada GOP Caucus, thereby giving him 100% of Nevada’s delegates for president of the United States.

Nikki was just handed the most humiliating defeat in the history of American politics. For all intents and purposes, Nikki’s presidential campaign is now dead. Although next week in her home state of South Carolina, President Trump will make it official.

Nikki (and the entire liberal mainstream media) just got a lesson in the power of conservative talk radio.

P.S. Nikki still has hopes for a political future. I hear she is being considered for Vice President by the “None of the Above” Party.

