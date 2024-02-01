WAYNE ROOT: Now That Trump Has Wrapped up GOP Nomination and Leads Biden in Every Swing State, Here are the 11 Things Desperate Democrats are Willing to Do to Win

By Wayne Allyn Root

This country is such a mess under Joe Biden. It’s hard to even believe what’s happening is real. How can this many things be going wrong at once? It seems like fiction. Or a nightmare.

If you ever pitched this as a screenplay in Hollywood, they’d laugh you out of town.

The borders are open and millions of foreign migrants, murderers, terrorists, rapists, and dangerous military-age males from Hamas, Hezbollah, MS-13, and our mortal enemy China are pouring in.

Crime is out of control. In Washington DC, a former Trump administration official was just carjacked and almost killed on a busy street just blocks from the White House.

In New York City, a mob of illegal aliens beat two NYPD cops in the middle of a busy street. Then after being arrested, they were released within hours with “no bail.”

Biden says the economy is roaring, yet UPS just laid off 12,000 employees nationwide. UPS obviously knows Biden is lying.

Inflation is still raging- ask Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. She just admitted high prices are here to stay. But I didn’t need Janet Yellen to tell me. Almost everything I spend my money on is at record highs- my electric bill, car insurance, health insurance, groceries, and restaurant bills.

Even worse is the weaponization of government. It feels like we are living in prewar Nazi Germany. Just days ago, a jury convicted a group of peaceful, pro-Life, religious Americans, of “conspiracy” for praying and singing hymns at an abortion clinic. They face 11 years in prison.

And then there are wars starting around the globe under Biden.

Things are so bad, the number one question I get asked at parties is, “Wayne, tell us…what is coming first- a civil war, or World War 3? Can we fight both at the same time? Is that possible?”

Everyone is stocking up on guns in preparation for what’s coming.

It’s no wonder 4-times-indicted-President Trump is beating the pants off Joe Biden. According to the latest Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll, Trump is winning by wide margins in all seven swing states. He’s up by 10 points in North Carolina, 8 points in Nevada and Georgia.

Two things are now crystal clear…

A)Trump has the GOP nomination wrapped up. It’s over. Trump is the nominee. In the Nevada caucus coming up next week, Trump will win 100% of the delegates. That’s already guaranteed. B)And in the general election, Biden is finished. The stink on him is so bad, nothing can turn it around at this point. The Biden brand is poison.

Democrats are like Kevin Costner in the movie “No Way Out.”

Desperate Democrats no longer have any choice- they have to rig the election. If Trump gets back in the White House, Democrats are going to prison. Some may wind up serving life in prison (or worse) for treason.

Knowing these corrupt creeps and traitors like I do, here is a list of what I believe is coming down the pike in the next nine months, courtesy of the Democrat playbook…

1.We could see more indictments of President Trump from now through the election. Maybe even a big one out of left field close to the election- a so-called “October Surprise.”

2.They will try to convict President Trump before the November election- and if possible, lead him out of the courtroom in handcuffs, straight to prison.

3. They will keep trying to disqualify President Trump- at least until they get a final ruling out of the Supreme Court.

4. If all else fails, I fear the Deep State will try to assassinate President Trump. They really are that evil.

5. And if all that fails, Biden will drop out of the race for health reasons, and Democrats will choose MICHELLE OBAMA as their 2024 Presidential nominee. I’m no Johnny-come-lately to this prediction. I made it in print a year ago- on January 30th, 2023. This election will be a heavyweight matchup of Trump vs Obama.

The only issue here is- does Michelle want it? If not, Democrats are in serious trouble. All that means is, they’ll either replace Biden with Gavin Newsom, or stick with Biden, but double down on the other ten planks in this column to rig the election against Trump.

6. In conjunction with all of the above, Democrats will try their best to start World War 3 as both a WMD (Weapon of Mass Distraction), and to stir up patriotism for the incumbent Democrat president.

7. Democrats could cancel the election with the country paralyzed by waves of deadly terror attacks (that Biden welcomed in with his open borders)…or EMP attack that cripples our water, sewage, electric grid and infrastructure.

8. China will invade Taiwan this year. China needs to move before the election- while the brain-dead man with dementia and diapers, who is bribed and blackmailed by China, is still in control.

9. The Covid pandemic was just a trial run. Another pandemic might strike America in the runup to the election- but this one will be far deadlier. This will result in panic, hysteria and a 100% mail-in ballot election (the perfect recipe for voter fraud).

10. BLM was just a trial run. Expect mass anarchy in the runup to the election, but much larger than BLM in the summer of 2020- this time involving not just disgruntled black rioters and looters, but millions of illegal aliens, and pro-Palestinian, anti-America, anti-Israel protestors.

11. And most importantly, combine everything above with the same gameplan from 2020…

*Mail-in ballots combined with no Voter ID

*Ballot Harvesting (that is a crime everywhere else in the world, but America).

*Unsupervised Ballot drop boxes

*No signature match on ballots

*Billions of dollars spent on “election integrity” by globalist billionaires- with the real purpose to rig the turnout in favor of Democrats.

*Social media will rig the election by censoring the news feed to allow only fake positive news about Democrats and only negative stories about Trump.

And of course, the simplest scam of all…

*Keep counting votes for days after Election Night until Democrats win.

Count on much of that, or all of that happening over the next nine months.

Wanna bet?

