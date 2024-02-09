WATCH: Sick Creep Is Taught a Lesson By Heroic Father After Trying to Kidnap His Child in Miami Beach

Miami Beach, Florida – Shocking surveillance footage captured a would-be child abductor brazenly trying to steal a four-year-old boy before the child’s father stepped in and ended his evil act.

As WPLG reported, the incident occurred Thursday at CVS Pharmacy on the corner of Collins Avenue and 74 Street in Miami Beach.

At roughly 11:55 A.M, a mother can be seen entering the store while her son and husband follow behind her. A young man, later identified as 26-year-old Nicholas Sternaman, then walks in and promptly grabs the child by the neck.

He then lifts the boy off the ground and is about to vacate the premises before the child’s father saves the day. The father grabs Sternaman, yanks off his jacket, and slugs him once during the scuffle.

The boy falls to the ground, but the mom quickly picks him up and holds him.

WATCH:

GOOD JOB, DAD! Father fights off would-be kidnapper who tried to snatch kid inside Miami Beach CVS; the suspect was later arrested

Just as the father is about to hit Sternaman again, the would-be child abductor gives up and leaves the CVS without his jacket. According to police, Sternaman later removed his sweater as the father and another witness followed him out of the store.

Sternaman was later arrested by police along Harding Avenue near 71st Street. WPLG reports Sternaman is facing felony charges of aggravated child abuse and battery.

Sternaman is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.