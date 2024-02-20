WATCH: O’Keefe Media Group Releases Footage of Unitarian Universitarian Church of Tucson’s Board Meeting Where They Discuss Reporting on Possible Human Trafficking Operation in Arizona (VIDEO)

New video footage released by James O’Keefe’s O’Keefe Media Group shows the board of the Universalist Universitarian Church of Tucson’s discussions regarding recent reporting on the No Mas Muertes human trafficking and illegal immigrant aid operation in southern Arizona.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, O’Keefe Media Group recently shined light on the No Mas Muertes or No More Deaths organization, which appears to house cartel members and facilitate human smuggling in southern Arizona.

Previously, this facility was raided multiple times by Border Patrol agents, and members of the organization were charged with smuggling and conspiracy or interfering with Border Patrol operations.

Nonprofit employees and volunteers expressed their “worry” before a possible cartel member offered to traffick an undercover journalist from the Unitarian Universalist Church of Tucson nonprofit’s Arivaca facility, located near Arizona’s southern border, to Phoenix, Arizona, for a fee of $300

The No Mas Muertes group receives over $400,000 in tax-deductible donations through the Unitarian Universalist Church of Tucson.

OMG received footage from a board meeting with members of the Universalist Church of Tucson, where directors are seen discussing O’Keefe’s reporting on the organization.

“Do we want to even honor his efforts with a response, right? Because, at the end of the day, none of it is really conscionable or true, and any response lends it credibility,” said Danielle, a fundraising coordinator, in an apparent lie to donors and members.

One meeting attendee is seen saying that they “had called to make a report.” However, “the police, the FBI, and official legal avenues were totally unhelpful” in stopping O’Keefe from exercising his First Amendment right and protecting the human smuggling operation at No Mas Muertes.

Remember. O’Keefe Media Group caught all of the supposedly untrue reporting on camera!

Watch the board meeting footage below.

Via James O’Keefe:

LEAKED: A board meeting of @UUCTucson Universalist Church of Tucson was a held day after our “No Mas Muertes” report showing a Mexican man in their camp offering 300 dollars to traffic our undercover journalist to Phoenix In this leaked video, the Board of Trustees, and “Fundraising Coordinator” Danielle discuss contacting the FBI about @OKeefeMediaand filing a “cease and desist letter” to stop our investigative journalism. “Anything that we can do can give James O’Keefe fuel for the fire, even just sending him a letter…”