Starting in October 2023, I wrote a total of 15 articles or posts, trying to provide a play by play of the siege, combat and conquest of the heavily fortified key bastion of Avdiivka – or, as I will now call it in its alternative Russian Latinization, ‘Avdeevka’.

Find here a complete list of my TGP articles about Avdiivka in my ‘Signal to Noise’ Telegram channel.

Taking the experiences of covering the sieges of Mariupol and Bakhmut, I predicted that 1) the siege would be long and bloody (check); 2) all the time MSM would comment how Russians were badly failing (check); and 3) one it was taken MSM would say it had no strategic importance – it was just a meaningless pile of rubble (check).

After almost five months the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Alexander Syrsky, announced the decision to leave Avdeevka. The official reason is that ‘Ukrainian troops are retreating to save the lives of military personnel and occupy more advantageous defense lines’.

Avdeevka is the first major victory of the Russians in 2024. It was the most heavily fortified Donbas area, prepared for long-term operational and strategic defense.

Ukrainians are being pushed back from the immediate outskirts of the capital Donetsk. This is not expected to stop the shelling of civilians, but should reduce its intensity.

Slavyangrad reported:

“There are several pockets of resistance left in the city: the Khimik micro-district and a significant area of ​​the private sector in the southeast, as well as the territory of the Avdeevka coke plant, have not yet been completely cleared.

Nazi “Azovites” from the 3rd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are blocked there, and their safe exit from the territory is no longer possible – both due to the combat situation and our complete fire control, and due to the lack of transport suitable for exit, a significant part of which was destroyed and damaged by FAB-1500 flights across the territory of AKHZ during the day on February 15 and 16.”

Watch: Russians pound defensive positions in Avdeevka.

Russians pound defensive positions in Avdeevka.



The Minister of Defense of Ukraine promised ‘that he will return Avdeevka’. Rustem Umerov stated that ‘lessons had been learned’ after the retreat from Avdeevka.

“Modern air defense systems are needed to prevent the enemy from using guided bombs. Long-range weapons are necessary to destroy enemy formations. Requires artillery shells. I’m constantly working on this. We will return Avdeevka.”

Watch: Azov nazis retreat in Avdeevka.

Azov nazis retreat in Avdeevka.

President Zelensky, in Munich – guess what? – asks for weapons.

“We will debunk the main myth of Russia that Ukraine is unable to win this war. We will regain our lands, Putin will be defeated. We have repeatedly proved on the battlefield: our capabilities are limited only by limited resources and range of weapons, but everything else does not depend on us. And the situation in Avdeevka proves this with great precision. Dear friends, unfortunately, we have an artificial shortage of weapons, artillery shells and other means, because of which Putin is escalating the intensity of military operations.”

Watch: Russian flag flies over Avdeevka administration.

Russian flag flies over Avdeevka administration.

Commander of forces in the region Oleksandr Tarnavskiy claimed Russian troops held a 10 to 1 advantage in shells.

Watch: Russians take Avdiivka city clinic.

Russians take Avdiivka city clinic.

Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman: Kiev decided to withdraw troops from Avdeevka not to ‘save lives’, but because it can only fight for money, the rest does not matter.

Sputnik reported:

“No, that’s not because of this. It is because Zelensky and the gang only know how to ‘fight’ for big money that goes directly into their pockets, and only against civilians. Everything else does not matter to them,” Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.”

Watch: Russian flag flies over Avdeevka city park.

Russian flag flies over Avdeevka city park.

Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, reported to President Vladimir Putin, on the complete taking of Avdeevka by the troops of the Battlegroup Tsentr, under the command of Colonel-General Mordvichev.

Watch: The Russian Flag on the roof of the Avdeevka Coke Plant, raised by soldiers of the 1st Donetsk Army Corps’ 114th Brigade.

Russian flags fly over heavily fortified Coke plant.

The conquest of Avdeevka represents an area of roughly 20 square miles being ‘liberated’. Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine lost over 1,500 troops in the battles for Avdeevka, the Russian ministry added.

Watch: Low-value units abandoned to cover the retreat of elite units. It’s heartbreaking to see women in this position.