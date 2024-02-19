Watch Brain-Dead Kamala Harris Attempt to Answer Questions on Ukraine, Israel (VIDEO)

This dumb woman is a heartbeat away from the presidency.

Kamala Harris agreed to a softball interview with NBC’s Andrea Mitchell. The two discussed the death of Russian dissident and Putin critic Alexei Navalny, the Russia-Ukraine war, the Israel-Hamas war and other topics.

Andrea Mitchell asked Harris if Ukraine can survive another year without American aid.

Of course Andrea Mitchell teed up this question in an effort to put pressure on House Republicans to fund the Senate’s foreign aid package that gives Ukraine billions of dollars – on top of the tens of billions of dollars the US sent Ukraine over the last two years.

“Do you think that Ukraine can survive this year on the battlefield without American aid?” Andrea Mitchell asked Kamala Harris.

Brain-dead Harris rattled off talking points. She probably can’t even find Ukraine on a map.

“Ukraine needs our support and we must give it,” Harris said.

WATCH:

REPORTER: "Do you think that Ukraine can survive this year on the battlefield without American aid?" KAMALA HARRIS (renowned foreign policy expert): "Ukraine needs our support and we must give it." pic.twitter.com/hE4yVragsr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 19, 2024

Watch Kamala Harris talk about the American hostages still being held in Gaza months after the October terror attack on Israel.

WATCH: