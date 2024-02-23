“Wait ‘Til the Press Leaves” – Joe Biden Caught on a Hot Mic at Governors’ Winter Meeting (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday welcomed the nation’s governors to the White House during the National Governors Association Winter Meeting.

This is Biden’s only public event for the day. He’s too feeble to put in a full day of work.

“I know you just heard— did Jill already speak? My wife? Well, what the hell am I doing here?” Biden said in his opening line.

WATCH:

Biden’s speech was full of lies and gaffes. He discussed the never-ending Russia-Ukraine war and lambasted House Republicans for refusing to send more money to Ukraine.

WATCH:

At one point Joe Biden said the US needs more illegals so they can pick crops.

“Speak to your agricultural communities and ask them if they need temporary workers!” Biden said.

WATCH:

After wrapping up his remarks, Joe Biden was caught on a hot mic telling White House senior advisor Tom Perez to “wait until the press leaves.”

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

