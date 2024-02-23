“Wait ‘Til the Press Leaves” – Joe Biden Caught on a Hot Mic at Governors’ Winter Meeting (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday welcomed the nation’s governors to the White House during the National Governors Association Winter Meeting.

This is Biden’s only public event for the day. He’s too feeble to put in a full day of work.

“I know you just heard— did Jill already speak? My wife? Well, what the hell am I doing here?” Biden said in his opening line.

BIDEN: “I know you just heard— did Jill already speak? My wife? Well what the hell am I doing here?” pic.twitter.com/XigBqIFhGg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 23, 2024

Biden’s speech was full of lies and gaffes. He discussed the never-ending Russia-Ukraine war and lambasted House Republicans for refusing to send more money to Ukraine.

Biden, who has spent ~40% of his entire presidency on vacation, condemns Congress for “vacation” (actually just a brief recess) instead of passing his demand for Ukraine funding. He says nothing about the southern border. pic.twitter.com/vZg5jusAIw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 23, 2024

At one point Joe Biden said the US needs more illegals so they can pick crops.

“Speak to your agricultural communities and ask them if they need temporary workers!” Biden said.

BIDEN on illegal immigration: “Speak to your agricultural communities and ask them if they need temporary workers!” pic.twitter.com/dEPUnSFIum — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 23, 2024

After wrapping up his remarks, Joe Biden was caught on a hot mic telling White House senior advisor Tom Perez to “wait until the press leaves.”

