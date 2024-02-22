Violence at High School in Massachusetts is so Bad That School Committee Members Are Calling for National Guard Intervention

School committee members in Brockton, Massachusetts say that violence at the city’s high school is so bad that they want the National Guard to come in and restore order.

In other words, the inmates are running the asylum at this school.

Before they bring in the National Guard, perhaps the city should hold a community meeting with parents from the school and ask why these students feel so entitled that they can disrupt the orderly operation of the school.

CBS News reports:

4 Brockton School Committee members call for Massachusetts National Guard to end “chaos” at high school Four school committee members asking the Massachusetts National Guard to help with security issues at Brockton High School say students are “causing chaos” and disrupting the learning environment too often. School committee members Joyce Asack, Tony Rodrigues, Ana Oliver and Claudio Gomes held a press conference Monday to discuss their request. “We do need to take our schools back into control and make sure our students have a safe learning environment,” Rodrigues said. “Because what’s going on at the high school is disheartening. Kids are losing precious learning time when kids are causing chaos.” Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey issued a statement Sunday saying she is “committed to ensuring that schools are safe and supportive environments.” Healey added that she has been in touch with local officials about the concerns at Brockton High School. Last month, several teachers offered a tearful plea for assistance at a school committee meeting.

Where are the parents?

Members of the Brockton School Committee have penned a letter to the city’s mayor, urging him to ask Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey for National Guard support amid safety concerns at the high school. https://t.co/qX1v5NWbu4 pic.twitter.com/x6eeaQx2gO — Boston 25 News (@boston25) February 19, 2024

A number of Massachusetts teachers are asking for their governor to deploy National Guard troops to Brockton High School to deal with spiking violence, security issues, and drug use. These teachers have reached a point of desperation. Schools can’t function in chaos. pic.twitter.com/ubuyOGYkNX — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) February 21, 2024

How does the principal at this school still have a job?