Victor Reacts: Everything Is White Supremacy, Even Reading? (VIDEO)

If you really love reading and writing, this will come as bad news. Apparently that is white supremacy.

As reported by the Gateway Pundit,

A parent has shared a distrubing worksheet provided to students in a Seattle Public School high school English class as part of Black Lives Matter at School Week with KTTH radio host Jason Rantz. Rantz reports that students in a World Literature and Composition class at Lincoln High School were given a handout with definitions of the “9 characteristics of white supremacy.” Among the examples is “Worship of the Written Word” because it is “an erasure of the wide range of ways we communicate with each other.” Further, it suggests that it is wrong to value written communication because it’s a form of “honoring only what is written and even then only what is written to a narrow standard, full of misinformation and lies.” The worksheet labels “objectivity,” “individualism,” and “perfectionism” as white supremacy. If students deny their own racism — or that any of the nine characteristics are legitimately racist — is also white supremacy. Denialism or being overly defensive is a racist example of an “entitlement to name what is an [sic] isn’t racism and that those with power have a right to be shielded from the stresses of antiracist work.”

Nothing helps to boost testing scores quite like telling students that a love of reading and writing makes the a white supremist. These young people are subjected to an unreasonable amount of race-baiting and it is paid for with tax dollars. No wonder testing scores are so bad.