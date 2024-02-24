Victor Reacts: “Christian Nationalist” Defined as Believing Rights Come From God (VIDEO)

The left has finally given a definition to their favorite boogeyman term of “Christian nationalist.” If you believe that your rights come not from government or a piece of paper, but instead come from God, that makes you a so-called Christian nationalist.

The Gateway Pundit reported,

Heidi Przybyla, a reporter for Politico, appeared on MSNBC this week and fretted as she explained that Christian Nationalists believe that Americans’ rights are granted by God and not Congress or the Supreme Court. Leaving aside her ridiculous distinctions between Christian Nationalists and other Christians, the rights of Americans DO come from God and not the government, which anyone knows if they have read the country’s founding documents. How is this person even allowed to comment on politics on TV with this level of dishonesty or stupidity? This is a perfect example of why trust in the media is in the gutter.

Here @MSNBC helpfully makes it clear their disdain for Christians in America. She says that if you believe that your rights come from God, you aren’t a Christian, you are a Christian nationalist. Somehow they seem to not mention that our own founding documents make this… pic.twitter.com/WTLMqcqTzg — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) February 23, 2024

By this standard all of our founding fathers would be considered Christian nationalists.

Thomas Jefferson wrote in the Declaration of Independence, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

If your rights are given to us by government and not God, then they can also be taken away by government. In that case, many of the moral horrors of the past were not violations of human rights after all.

The Supreme Court ruled in Dred Scott v Sandford that black people were not citizens and had no right to sue in federal court. If rights come from government, then at that time black people did not have rights and the terrible things done to them could not be said to be a violation of their rights.

This is the left’s preferred worldview. They want government to act as God and be the supreme arbiter of human rights.

The truth is human rights come from God and supersede the laws of man. When the government infringes on those rights we understand it to be appalling because it violates natural order. No matter what the government says, human rights remain the same because they were established by God. If that holding belief is called Christian nationalism, then it describes the vast majority of Americans.