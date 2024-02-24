Victor Reacts: “Christian Nationalist” Defined as Believing Rights Come From God (VIDEO)

by

The left has finally given a definition to their favorite boogeyman term of “Christian nationalist.” If you believe that your rights come not from government or a piece of paper, but instead come from God, that makes you a so-called Christian nationalist.

The Gateway Pundit reported,

Heidi Przybyla, a reporter for Politico, appeared on MSNBC this week and fretted as she explained that Christian Nationalists believe that Americans’ rights are granted by God and not Congress or the Supreme Court.

Leaving aside her ridiculous distinctions between Christian Nationalists and other Christians, the rights of Americans DO come from God and not the government, which anyone knows if they have read the country’s founding documents.

How is this person even allowed to comment on politics on TV with this level of dishonesty or stupidity? This is a perfect example of why trust in the media is in the gutter.

By this standard all of our founding fathers would be considered Christian nationalists.

Thomas Jefferson wrote in the Declaration of Independence, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

If your rights are given to us by government and not God, then they can also be taken away by government. In that case, many of the moral horrors of the past were not violations of human rights after all.

The Supreme Court ruled in Dred Scott v Sandford that black people were not citizens and had no right to sue in federal court. If rights come from government, then at that time black people did not have rights and the terrible things done to them could not be said to be a violation of their rights.

This is the left’s preferred worldview. They want government to act as God and be the supreme arbiter of human rights.

The truth is human rights come from God and supersede the laws of man. When the government infringes on those rights we understand it to be appalling because it violates natural order. No matter what the government says, human rights remain the same because they were established by God. If that holding belief is called Christian nationalism, then it describes the vast majority of Americans.

 

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Victor Nieves
Victor Nieves is a unique voice in politics. As an experienced conservative content creator and commentator, he has built an audience of over 400 thousand followers on social media platforms. Victor is the author of the book "Conservative Prudence." He is also the host of “The Victor Nieves Show” podcast. His content has been viewed by hundreds of millions worldwide and featured on cable news, and radio stations across the country.

You can email Victor Nieves here, and read more of Victor Nieves's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.