Victor Davis Hanson: Biden is Melting Down While Trump is Having Greatest Political Recovery Since Nixon (VIDEO)

Conservative historian and scholar Victor Davis Hanson appeared on the Laura Ingraham show last night to comment on the state of the 2024 race.

Hanson suggested that Democrats want to get rid of Joe Biden but that they don’t know how or when to do it.

He also pointed out that while Biden is in near total meltdown, Trump is surging in a political recovery that looks historic.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

LAURA INGRAHAM: Joining me now, Chris Bedford, senior contributor at The Federalist. And Victor Davis Hanson, senior fellow at the Hoover Institution. Victor, we’re seeing a lot of division on the left. Obviously, there’s division on the right as well. But just how big of a problem is this going to be for the Biden campaign as reality begins to set in as they get closer to the general? VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, HOOVER INSTITUTION SENIOR FELLOW: Yeah, I think we’re getting to a point of no return, Laura, with the corruption issue, the cognitive issue, and the unpopularity and disaster of his agenda, and now this defection within the Democratic Party. It’s more of a question of not if they’re going to try to remove him, but when and how, and I don’t think they have the answers to either one. It’s really the most remarkable meltdown of a president we’ve seen in our modern era, and it’s juxtaposed with probably the greatest political recovery of Donald Trump since Richard Nixon in 1962. And Donald Trump, the more they try to demonize and incarcerate him or use lawfare against him, the more popular he becomes. So, it’s bizarre how things have just flipped since 2021. It’s remarkable. I think they’re in a dilemma and they don’t — they know what they have to do, but they don’t know how to do it and when to do it…

Hanson goes on to say that he is still concerned about mail-in ballots. Watch the whole thing:

Hanson’s points are well made. The GOP had better get its act together.