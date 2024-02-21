Varney: Black Farmer Unleashes on Biden for Prioritizing Illegals and Ukraine Over Americans “We’re Definitely Facing Extinction” (Video)

A fourth-generation farmer and president of the National Black Farmers Association, John Boyd, Jr., joined Stuart Varney on Fox Business’s “Varney & Co.” to discuss the devastating impact of Joe Biden’s policies on American farmers.

He criticized the administration for prioritizing others, including illegals and foreign governments, over Americans.

All farmers are suffering under Biden, but Boyd asserts Black farmers are ‘facing extinction.’

Boyd told Varney there are now only 40,000 black farmers in the United States, down from a million at its peak. And while American farmers are suffering, with land ownership drastically declining, Biden launched a $100 million initiative to provide Ukrainian farmers with necessary supplies during the ongoing war with Russia.

“We are definitely facing extinction and as it relates to American farmers, all farmers are hurting, and under this leadership, where we’re sending aid to Ukraine but we won’t stop farm foreclosures for America’s farmers,” Boyd said.

“We see it almost like 40 acres and a mule. … We didn’t get the debt relief, but then I see $100 billion going to Ukraine. And some of that money went to help Ukraine farmers with taxpayers money,” he said.

“I’m saying, ‘Why can’t we use some of them resources to help farmers right here at home in the United States?’”

Boyd continued, “And I look at the crisis at the border, it’s in complete chaos.“

“The border should be closed, and we’re letting people come into this country and we put them up in hotel rooms and give them expense cards but you won’t help America’s farmers. Something is terribly wrong with that picture.”

“We are American citizens and American farmers should come first. That’s what my message is to the president and if I had the opportunity to tell him, I would tell him … he needs to put America’s farmers first.”

