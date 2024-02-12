Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show a Flop (VIDEO)

There was a lot of hype surrounding Super Bowl LVIII because of the Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce drama.

When you wash down your 7th Pfizer jab with Bud Light tranny water. (Yes, Travis Kelce advertises for both.) But seriously, this rage looks like an out of control anger problem, right?! pic.twitter.com/2RFABEuyRP — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) February 12, 2024

65,000 people showed up to the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada to watch the Chiefs vs 49ers.

The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 25-22 in overtime.

Singer and songwriter Usher performed at the halftime show on Sunday evening with Alicia Keys and according to Deadline, it was a total flop.

According to initial reviews of the halftime show, Usher’s performance “felt very 20 years ago and flat.”

“Amidst all the technique and spotlights, there was no heart stopping moment nor big shocker.” Deadline wrote.

Deadline reported:

“Are you ready to get crazy?” Usher pleaded with a crowd he should have been holding in his hands. They were not ready to get crazy, or maybe they were too busy craning their heads to see what Swift was up to. The overall dull result was more snappin dance moves and collaborations that a DJ Khaled album in a 15-minute extravaganza that literally had everyone, everything and the bedazzled kitchen sink. Starting off with 2005’s “Caught Up” and moving meticulously through a hit heavy setlist that is one of the benefits of a 30-year career, Usher was joined by H.E.R., Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, Ludacris, the Black Eyed Peas’ Will.I.am, and Jermaine Dupri, plus an army of dancers and Sin City showgirls with a full on marching band. Even with past protégé Justin Bieber in the stadium but not on-stage, as well as Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Gwen Stefani and the man himself Jay-Z in VIP seats, you would expect no less from a veteran song and dance man. Yet, as tight as the tone and pacing of the performance was, Usher felt very 20 years ago and flat – – almost as flat as the first half of grinding play between reigning champs the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

