Unhinged Trans Activist Arrested After Attacking Pro-Life Students During March for Life Rally

Trans activist Noah Cleveland charges through Students for Life march in Virginia image: @KristanHawkins/X

On Wednesday, a trans activist attacked a group of Students for Life during a pro-life March for Life on Wednesday in Richmond, Virginia.

Noah Cleveland, 42, was arrested and is facing one count of disorderly conduct, according to the New York Post.

In the video, Cleveland can be seen pushing through the students while carrying a transgender flag and shoving people aside.

The New York Post reports:

Noah Cleveland has been charged with one count of disorderly conduct after a video posted online showed the activist in a purple tank top, black leggings and a bright pink headband running into a group participating in the city’s annual March for Life on Wednesday, Capitol Police confirmed to The Post.

Cleveland could be seen holding up a transgender flag as he pushed into the crowd, knocking off one protester’s glasses and pushing people aside.

Students for Life Action Government Affairs Coordinator Savanna Deretich told the Daily Mail, “He came rushing forward chanting something, and I knew he was going to attack, so I pulled my phone to record.”

Deretich also claimed Cleveland is “infamous” and has “appeared at events like this before.”

“He sprinted up to our people, knocked the glasses off people’s heads, dashed through our march sign, and kept running.”

“I saw he was arrested by police sometime later.”

Governor of Virginia Glenn Youngkin joined the march, as did Lt. Governor of Virginia Winsome Earle-Sears.

