UFC Chief Dana White Abruptly Walks Out of Howie Mandel’s Podcast Less Than One Minute After It Starts (VIDEO)

UFC President Dana White left Howie Mandel and his audience in shock as he abruptly exited Mandel’s podcast before the interview segment could truly kick off.

During the latest episode of the Howie Mandel-hosted podcast, which featured comedian Ginger Billy and Mandel’s daughter Jackelyn Shultz as guests, White made an unforeseen departure that has left fans and media speculating.

The episode began on a high note, with Mandel, one of America’s Got Talent judges, praising White for his exceptional contributions to the business world of mixed martial arts.

“Dana White, you are an amazing guy. I can’t thank you enough for being here. … You are not only an amazing businessman, you are an inspiration, you are a philosopher, the way you do business, the way you conduct your business and your friendships and media, I’m jealous. I can’t thank you enough for being here,” Mandel said.

In response, White initially thanked Mandel for the compliments before expressing his frustration.

Thank you all for the kind words, I appreciate it,” White responded.

“I am so f****** tired of doing podcasts, I’m literally done with them. I’m not doing anymore podcasts.”

With those final words, he removed his headset and left the studio, much to the astonishment of everyone present.

Following the incident, Mandel appeared visibly shocked but managed to recover quickly as he then turned his attention to an interview with Ginger Billy, which proceeded without further mention of White’s abrupt departure.

As of now, neither Howie Mandel nor Dana White has publicly commented on the incident via social media or any other platform.

WATCH: