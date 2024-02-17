U.S. Will Build Five New Military Bases for Somali National Army, Costing Over $100 Million

The U.S. Embassy in Somalia has announced that the United States will build five new military bases for the Somalia National Army Danab Brigade.

In a statement, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee stated the Somalia National Army is “a centerpiece of our ongoing security cooperation with Somalia.”

Phee continued that the new bases “reflects our recognition of the success of our joint efforts to build a capable, professional, and accountable force.”

In total, the new bases will cost over $100 million.

An historic day! The U.S. & Somalia signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the U.S. to construct up to 5 bases for the @SNAForce‘s Danab Brigade in strategic locations across the country. The MoU marks the latest in security assistance from the U.S. Read more:… pic.twitter.com/cuDs0vPEfn — U.S. Embassy Mogadishu, Somalia (@US2SOMALIA) February 16, 2024

Per ABC News:

The U.S. will build up to five military bases for the Somali army in a project that seeks to bolster the Somalian national army’s capabilities amid ongoing threats from an extremist group. Somalia’s defense minister and the U.S. charge d’affaires signed a memorandum of understanding Thursday in Mogadishu, the Somali capital. The agreement comes at a time when the African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia, known as ATMIS, is scaling back its presence in Somalia. The new bases will be associated with the Somali military’s Danab Brigade, established in 2017 following an agreement between the U.S. and Somalia to recruit, train, equip and mentor 3,000 men and women from across Somalia to build a strong infantry capability within the Somali army. The brigade has been pivotal as a quick-reaction force in efforts to repel the extremist group al-Shabab.

The move by the United States comes around the same time many Army barracks across the United States are causing American soldiers to be sick due to black mold.

In an exclusive report, Military.com interviewed several soldiers living in barracks with black mold.

One of the soldiers interviewed stated he had to be removed from his living quarters at the barracks after he started to cough up blood and could barely breathe.