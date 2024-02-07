U.N. ‘Secretly Working with Banks’ to Destroy American Food Industry



Guest by post by Bob Unruh

Farmers not sufficiently ‘woke’ can have accounts shut down without notice

Farmers are under attack in multiple food-producing nations now.

WND reported just days ago on a video that showed empty stores in France, where a climate agenda threatened the production processes for farmers, and they more or less staged a strike.

And just recently, in Germany, farmers blocked highways in protest over costly and unnecessary agriculture policies.

Now, however, there’s a new campaign against farmers, in which the United Nations works with banks to debank the food producers, closing their accounts and not allowing them to operate their businesses.

The report is from NewsAddicts, which explained officials from 12 U.S. states have sounded an alarm after finding out the “unelected globalist United Nations is secretly working with banks to destroy the American farming industry.”

The report explained the banks use the U.N.’s “Marxist ‘environmental, social, and corporate governance’ (ESG) criteria to score and penalize farmers.”

They found that those farmers not sufficiently “woke,” that is, using methods and processes that are not ESG-approved, have their accounts shut down without notice, the report said.

The report charged, “The plot seeks to throttle the agriculture industry to eliminate all those who fail to comply with the globalist ‘Net Zero’ agenda of the World Economic Forum (WEF).”

The actual attack structure works through the U.N.’s “Net Zero Banking Alliance, the report explained.

But that has prompted agriculture commissioners in a dozen states to accuse several of America’s larger banking corporations of working to increase food prices – and even reduce availability.

The report said, “They criticize the banks’ membership in the NZBA, which aims to finance ambitious climate action, potentially harming American farming and ranching operations by promoting an agenda that prioritizes wind turbines and solar panels over energy sources such as diesel fuel.”

The bank’s ESG ideology actually poses a threat to the world’s food security, they said.

