Turncoat Mike Pence Announces $20 Million to Fight GOP’s Turn to Populism Just Months Before the 2024 Election – Is Pence Plotting to Throw ANOTHER Election?

Turncoat Mike Pence was in the news again after announcing he was spending $20 million to fight the Republican Party’s turn to populism.

Mike Pence made this announcement to slow down President Trump. Once again dirty Mike Pence is doing the will of the DC elites and Democrats to hurt Donald Trump and the country.

Pence is most famous for misleading 75 million Trump voters into thinking he had the balls to challenge the suspect 2020 election results in six battleground states.

Pence lied about this and folded like a lawn chair. After his actions riots broke out on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021, after police started firing rubber bullets, gas cannisters, and smoke bombs on the Trump protesters outside the US Capitol.

Pence just didn’t have the balls to do what was right to save the country. Every generation has its loser.

Now the former vice president is in the news again. Pence’s political advocacy group plans to invest $20 million this year to shape the conservative agenda, an effort to directly counter what Pence had previously described as populism “unmoored to conservative principles.”

Pence announced this in February in an election year. He wants to split the party in an election year. What a guy.

The Hill reported:

Advancing American Freedom, which Pence launched in 2021, announced Wednesday the creation of the American Solutions Project, a three-prong effort to push more traditional conservative policy priorities during an election year likely to be dominated by former President Trump. “Our nation was founded on conservative principles that have stood the test of time. The Constitution and this great American experiment must not be swayed by movements or personalities, but must hold fast to the time-honored principles that have made America strong and prosperous and free,” Pence said in a statement to RealClearPolitics, which first reported on the new effort. The new project, an outline of which was obtained by The Hill, will have three main objectives. The first will be to shape political majorities by creating a policy platform for candidates to embrace “and reverse the Right’s drift toward populism and the Left’s embrace of socialism.” The second piece is focused on championing conservative legislation and advancing Pence’s policy priorities, which include promoting free trade, limiting government spending, restoring U.S. leadership on the world stage, and confronting China. The third and final part of the project is aimed at protecting conservative principles, such as limited government.

This is no different than the Trump agenda. Pence has gone from being vice president – to being a tool of the anti-Trump movement. What a sad descent.