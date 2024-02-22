Tucker Was Right: Human Leg Discovered on New York Subway Tracks

New York Metro Transportation Authority (MTA) workers were horrified on Saturday after they discovered a human leg on a section of New York City’s subway tracks.

Fox 5 New York reported MTA employees found the left leg of an individual struck by a train on February 12th near the 167th Street station in the Bronx.

Authorities revealed the leg was found over 9 miles away from where the man’s body was discovered in Lower Manhattan.

Investigators shared that the man either fell on the tracks or committed suicide by jumping on the tracks.

Disembodied leg found on NYC subway tracks sparks gruesome mystery: cops https://t.co/mOYxT6Ywvk pic.twitter.com/6awOFMLFkX — New York Post (@nypost) February 19, 2024

Per Fox 5 New York:

