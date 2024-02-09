Tucker Carlson Reflects on Historic Interview with Vladimir Putin: “If You Really Think a Condition of Peace is Putin’s Going to Give Up Crimea, Then You’re Like a Lunatic” (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson released a video on the Tucker Carlson Network following his two-hour sit-down interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Tucker reflected on the outcomes of his interview with Vladimir Putin:

Tucker Carlson: I’m just trying to assess this rationally. It’s interesting that he’s willing to say, yeah, I want some kind of settlement.

And the final thing I’ll say is that if you’re wondering who the lunatics are, US officials have said on the record and have said to me, and are telling a bunch of people that part of the terms have to be Russia giving up Crimea.

And without getting into the whole history of Crimea, here are the facts. It’s the home of Russia’s warm water fleet. It’s got a Russian population. They had a referendum. It shows Russia, it’s part of Russia. It’s where Russian wine comes from. So you can like that or not like it, but the fact is Putin would go to war, nuclear war, if it came down to Crimea.

And by the way, Crimea was in Russian hands at the beginning of this war. So it’s like, if you really think that a condition of peace is that Putin’s going to give up Crimea, then you’re like a lunatic. And they are. And they want a weak leadership in Russia. And the question is, why would you want that?