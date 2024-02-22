Trump Wins Over the Normies – Undecided Voters Say They Are Supporting Trump Following His FOX News Town Hall (VIDEO)

Trump wins over the normies.
Five undecided voters were asked following President Trump’s town hall on FOX News if they had switched their vote following the town hall with Laura Ingraham. All five said they were now supporting Donald Trump.
This was after they also listened to Nikki Haley’s pitch. Trump won them over.
It’s hard to argue with his commonsense, America first policies – especially after 3 years of Joe Biden’s purposeful destruction of America.
