Trump on Fire in Michigan: “These People, They are not Looking for Justice -They Only Care About How to Stop Crooked Joe Biden’s Political Opponent” (VIDEO)

President Trump took the stage at his “get out the vote” rally in Waterford Township, Michigan on Saturday to a lively and Patriotic crowd. The Michigan presidential primaries are on February 27th.

President Trump stopped by Sneaker Con earlier on Saturday in Philadelphia and unveiled his new line of sneakers. As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, they sold out within hours.

Watch Trump’s speech in Philadelphia.

In Michigan President Trump called out the corrupt Judge Engoron in New York who fined him more than $350 million and banned him from doing business in New York for 3 years.

Judge Engoron on Friday ordered Trump to pay more than a $355 million fine and barred Trump “from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation or other legal entity in New York for a period of three years.”

President Trump railed against the vicious judge in Michigan, “Crooked judge, he’s a crooked judge. By a radical left-wing judge was a lawless and unconstitutional atrocity that sets fire to our laws like no one has ever seen in this country before. That happens in banana republics, it doesn’t happen in this country. The case is a complete and total sham.”

Watch:

President Trump also called out the corrupt prosecutors in New York City, Fulton County, and DC who have been targeting him.

“These are democrats that definitely hate me. They hate you too, I hate to tell you.” Trump said of Fulton County DA Fani Willis and Special Counsel Jack Smith.

“These people, they are not looking for justice. They only care about how to stop crooked Joe Biden’s political opponent, that’s me, and how to inflict as much pain as possible.” Trump continued.

Watch:

President Trump also poked fun at Biden.

“He finishes a speech, it takes about two and a half minutes because that’s when his energy runs out.” Trump said of Biden.

“He’s a corrupt person, he’s a horrible president, the worst we’ve ever had.” Trump continued.

“Congress ought to impeach crooked Joe Biden for attacking his political opponent by weaponizing the DOJ, FBI and even local DAs and attorney generals against his opponent, me.” Trump continued.

Watch:

Trump 2024!