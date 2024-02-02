Tragic Outcome: Three-Week-Old Infant Found Dead After Democrats Allowed Homeless Addict Father Custody

Jordan Sorensen, 37, appeared in Jefferson County Superior Court last month, facing serious allegations connected to the death of his infant son.

The presiding Judge, Brandon Mack, found probable cause to detain Sorensen for investigation on charges of unlawful disposal of human remains and removal/concealment of a dead body, with a potential charge of second-degree kidnapping-domestic violence pending further investigation into Sorensen’s paternity and legal custody of the infant.

Sorensen, a resident of Port Townsend, was being held on $205,000 bail, a sum that includes a previous unrelated charge.

The deceased infant, identified only as “OS” in court documents, was a newborn, less than a month old. The investigation intensified after the infant’s mother, Kiersten Anderson, and the child tested positive for fentanyl shortly after his birth on December 26, 2023.

“Shortly after his birth, DCYF received a report on December 26, 2023, that the mother (Kiersten Anderson) and the baby tested positive for fentanyl. The other concern in the report was Anderson was not bonding with the child,” the probable cause statement read, according to Peninsula Daily News.

According to the probable cause statement, Sorensen became the primary caregiver under a safety plan that mandated he reside with Pamela Andrews, whose relationship with Anderson is currently unclear. As part of the temporary custody agreement, Sorensen was not allowed unsupervised contact with “OS” until passing a drug test and agreeing to weekly testing.

However, the safeguards put in place by DCYF quickly unraveled. Sorensen was allowed unsupervised access to his son after passing a drug test, a decision that now haunts all involved.

A clean urinalysis on January 8 appeared to grant Sorensen the ability to be unsupervised with his son. However, he failed to provide a required sample at a subsequent doctor’s appointment and became unresponsive to DCYF communications, according to Daily News.

Allegations surfaced from Pamela Andrews, who stated Sorensen had boasted about falsifying his drug test.

On Thursday, she alerted DCYF that Sorensen claimed to have given OS to “Aunt Mary,” an individual not further identified in court records. Later that night, Sorensen and Anderson returned home without OS.

After Andrews raised alarming concerns, DCYF, unable to reach the couple, sought the assistance of law enforcement. Sorensen was later found at a transient camp in Kah Tai Park, where he resisted arrest and revealed the heartbreaking fate of his son.

During the arrest, a distraught Sorensen indicated the baby was dead and led officers to the body, concealed in bushes in his car seat.

In his Daily Mail commentary, Seattle radio host Jason Rantz has outspokenly criticized the incident as evidence of the failure of Democrat policies in the Pacific Northwest.

Rantz wrote: