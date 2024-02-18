Top Border Patrol Doctor Allegedly Pressured Staff to Order “Fentanyl Lollipops” for UN General Assembly, Whistleblower Claims

A whistleblower report submitted to Congress on Friday alleges that the chief medical officer of Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Dr. Alexander Eastman, pressured employees to acquire fentanyl lollipops under the guise of needing them for emergency pain management during the United Nations General Assembly in New York held in September.

According to the complaint, staff members were perplexed by Dr. Eastman’s insistence on obtaining the potent Schedule II narcotics, given the unusual nature of the request, NBC first reported.

Dr. Eastman defended his actions, stating that it was his responsibility to ensure the wellbeing of any injured CBP agents, asserting the lollipops were to be used for critical pain relief situations.

The whistleblowers said in the report that “Eastman spent copious hours of his and Office of the Chief Medical Officer staff time directing the OCMO staff to urgently help him procure fentanyl lollipops, a Schedule II narcotic, so that he could bring them on the CBP Air and Marine Operations helicopter on which he would be a passenger in New York City.”

“Dr. Eastman claims that his possession of fentanyl lollipops was necessary in case a CBP operator might be injured, or in case the CBP Air and Marine Operations team encountered a patient in need.”

Customs and Border Protection, tasked with preventing the illicit trafficking of drugs like fentanyl, is now facing questions about its own practices.

NBC reported:

Eastman’s staff initially responded to his request by explaining that Narcan, which can save the lives of those who overdose on fentanyl, has been requested for CBP operations in the past, but not fentanyl itself. The whistleblowers say staff members raised questions about how he would store the lollipops and what he would do with unused fentanyl at the end of the operation, according to the report. Eastman responded by writing his own policy regarding procurement of Schedule II narcotics, which omitted any mention of how narcotics were to be stored and disposed of, the whistleblowers allege. Eastman was ultimately unsuccessful in procuring fentanyl lollipops, because a vendor could not be found in time for the U.N. General Assembly. It was unusual for the medical officer of CBP to attend the General Assembly, a meeting of diplomats and heads of state to discuss international issues, but Eastman made the argument to his staff that his presence was needed because CBP’s Air and Marine Operations division was helping the Secret Service with security. The whistleblowers, represented by the nonprofit Government Accountability Project, also allege Eastman was under investigation by CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility at the time regarding improper ordering and securing of narcotics for a friend who is a pilot for Air and Marine Operations. The friend worked as a helicopter pilot for Air and Marine Operations in New York during the General Assembly, the report says.

A CBP spokesperson, responding to these allegations, told NBC News: “CBP takes all allegations of misconduct seriously. This matter has been referred to the CBP Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) for review. Consistent with our commitment to transparency and accountability, we will provide updates as they are available.”

Who is Dr. Alexander Eastman?

Eastman assumed the role of acting chief medical officer in June 2023 amidst a sudden shift in medical leadership prompted by the tragic passing of an 8-year-old girl while in CBP custody.

